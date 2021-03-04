Grab an ebook this week

Read an E-book Week encourages students to pick up a new book to expand their creativity, knowledge or vocabulary.

According to National Day Calendar, Read an E-book Week began in 2004 by Rita Toews, author of “Confessions of a Failed Domestic Goddess.” Toews struggled to get her published books out to people, so she turned to e-books. From there, she created Read an E-book Week to help other writers get noticed.

Current and former BYU-Idaho students share the books they’ve been reading and enjoying lately:

“Mother’s Milk” by Rachel Hunt Steenblik

According to Google Books, “Mother’s Milk” is a collection of poems that specifically digs deeper into the “human longing for a divine mother.”

Cole Driggs, a freshman studying English, heard this was a good book and decided he wanted to add it to his scripture and general conference material.

“I would say that I recommend it to one looking to strengthen their relationship with their Heavenly Parents,” Driggs said. “The book talks a lot about Heavenly Mother but gives more insight on how we can connect more to Heaven to help us in our lives.“

This book is available in the David O. McKay Library and Madison Library District as physical copies.

“Opposite of Always” by Justin A. Reynolds

According to Goodreads, “Opposite of Always” is both funny and heartfelt. It centers around the choices we make and the moments that create our lives.

“I read it because I had to find a book for class and I actually really enjoyed it,” said Eden Birkeland, a freshman majoring in general studies.

Birkeland enjoys fictional reality books, and this one fits the bill.

This book is available at the Rexburg library as an e-book and a physical copy.





“Never Split the Difference” by Christopher Voss

According to Goodreads, Never Split the Difference was written by a former international hostage negotiator for the FBI. It discusses negotiations in all areas, whether they’re small or large issues.

“I would say that this book contains some of the most valuable sales and life lessons,” said Luis Sandoval, a BYU-I alumnus. “It should be a must-read for everyone, in every kind of profession.”

Sandoval expanded to say this book teaches readers to protect their investments, no matter what kind of sales they may be in.

This book is available at the McKay Library as a physical copy.





“Mortal Engines” by Philip Reeves

According to Goodreads, Mortal Engines is the first book in a seven-book series. This fantasy book combines danger and adventure.

Rachel Leavitt, a BYU-I alumna, was recommended this book by her brother. She enjoyed discussing the book with him after she read it.

“This book was the most unpredictable book I have ever read,” Leavitt said. “When I thought I could guess what would happen next, something totally unpredictable would take place. It was incredibly intriguing and I was always excited to find out what was going to happen next.”

This book is available as a physical copy at both the McKay Library and Rexburg library. It is also available as an e-book at the county library.

People who enjoy reading tend to have a never-ending list of books they want to read. Take advantage of an entire week dedicated to reading and pick up an e-book. The public and school libraries have a wide variety of both physical books and e-books.

Along with that, Smashwords provides a catalog with thousands of different e-book titles that are free or heavily discounted for the week of March 7 through March 13.