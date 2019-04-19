Grand Teton Film Festival coming to Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











The first annual Grand Teton Film Festival invites filmmakers and spectators to celebrate local talent from May 31 to June 1.

The festival will take place around neighboring venues in the downtown Rexburg area. This event invites all willing to submit video projects, volunteer, audition to participate in the videos and attend various workshops.

According to a press release, Steven Vest, founder and director of the Grand Teton Film Festival, said, “The mission of the festival is to celebrate the art of film and filmmaking. We have created an exciting event with activities for everyone to enjoy that will continue to grow and become better each year.”

Film submissions are welcome from anyone 18 years and older, though children and minors are allowed to submit projects through a parent or guardian. Projects allowed for submission include feature films, documentaries, short films, animated short films, home movies and music videos.

The official deadline for submissions is April 1, but a late entry deadline is set for May 1 for those that still wish to participate. The festival is also allowing multiple submissions for those that wish to submit more than one project at a time.

The Educational Workshop lineup includes five guests whom will share their expertise with the participants.

Guests include Jay Hildebrandt, KIFI local News 8 Anchor; Lars Lindstrom, award-winning cinematographer; Jordan Roper, composer and conductor; Kacey Taylor Hulse, actress and Craig Clyde, director and screenwriter.

Grand Teton Film Festival is a nonprofit organization made possible by generous sponsors and volunteers. The festival board of directors welcomes the support of individuals, businesses, and organizations for this event. More information can be found www.grandtetonfilm.org.