The Grand Teton National Park opened the Teton Park Road for walking, skating and biking as stated in their news release on March 29.

This road is not currently open to vehicles, allowing more space for visitors to enjoy. There will be parking and heavy equipment vehicles on the road.

The road stretches about 14 miles from the Taggart Lake parking lot to the Signal Mountain Lodge.

Visitors with dogs should know that pets are not allowed on the pathway paved alongside Teton Park Road. However, dogs are permitted to walk on the road as long as the owners comply with the regulations.

Visitors should also know that the barricades along the road allow for plowing snow, and the pathway is opened from dusk to dawn to protect those from the potential dangers of wildlife.

It takes around two hours to drive to the Tetons from Rexburg. There is also an entrance fee for each private vehicle, so bring friends to split the bill and share the experience of spring.