LISTEN: Greetings from around the world

by | Mar 11, 2019 | Photo | 0 comments

LISTEN: Greetings from around the world
Sharing is caring!

On the BYU-Idaho campus, it’s not uncommon to hear snippets of conversation in a foreign language.

“It’s just fun not only to speak the language itself, (but you also) get to know kinda how the other cultures think,” said Isaac Pacheco, a sophomore majoring in general studies. “Just being able to see the world in a different way.”

While some BYU-I students come from other countries, others learned a foreign language through serving a mission or personal study.

“Study a foreign language if you have the opportunity to do so,” said Gordon B. Hinckley, former President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “You may never be called to a land where that language is spoken, but the study will have given you a better understanding of your own tongue or of another tongue you may be asked to acquire.”

Those students of BYU-I who speak different languages have both learning and workplace advantages. Knowing a second language can improve your cognitive function and has multiple benefits, according to Cognitive Benefits of Bilingualism.

Learning a second language delays the onset of Alzheimer’s and dementia. It increases executive functions and decision-making abilities. Subsequently, future languages become easier to learn.

Listen as students introduce themselves in eight different languages.

Russian

by Isaac Pacheco

Japanese

by Rakto Shizmu

French

by Dieunise Therimdor

Spanish

by Mauricio Caballero

German

by Audrey Schoenfeld

Armenian

by Kaylin Long

Creole

by Dieunise Therimdor

Amharic

by Giffty Edossa


Sharing is caring!

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *