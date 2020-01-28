Growing from Humble Beginnings

“I’ve always enjoyed performing, whether that was singing in the shower or in front of a big audience,” said Paige Anne, a 13-year-old girl from Idaho Falls who performed for Rexburg’s Got Talent in 2017. “The audition for Rexburg’s Got Talent was a hard one because of the criticism I received, but I was so grateful for the experience.”

It may surprise many of you, but the high-stakes competition Rexburg’s Got Talent is open to anyone over the age of five. While that may not seem like a big deal, those hoping to win may want to pay closer attention.

In 2017, Anne’s cover of “Somebody to Love” was met with uproarious applause.

Despite being a young performer, Anne made it to the finals and was a serious contender for first place. Since then, she has performed professionally with several renowned artists, including Jenny Oaks Baker, Alex Boyé and Rexburg’s Children’s Choir.

If you feel limited by your age or abilities, look to Anne for inspiration. This competition is a friendly way to show what you can do, and prove to others that you have the confidence to be yourself on stage.

Auditions begin on Jan. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. and end on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to as late as necessary. These rounds will occur at Romance Theater on 2 E Main St. If needed, sound equipment will be provided. Soundtracks and accompaniment will not be provided — you must bring that yourself.

Perform by yourself or with friends.