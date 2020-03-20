Growing with conference

Starting as a young girl to a missionary serving in Vancouver, Washington, and now as a student, Bentley Arbon has always benefited from general conference.

As a young girl, Arbon, a senior studying health care administration, would sit and color during general conference to stay focused, but when the prophet spoke, she would stop and listen.

“(General conference) gives me an opportunity to increase my own spirituality and increase my relationship with my Savior as I listen to his living prophets and apostles,” Arbon said.

Many members are excited about the mystery of the 2020 Spring general conference and wondering if there will be any newly announced changes. However, Arbon is excited about the change within herself.

“For me, I have been reflecting on my own personal understanding of the restoration,” Arbon said. “I think something big might happen, or some kind of change will happen, but I’m more focused if I am changing.”

She planned on going down to Utah in hopes of attending general conference; however, on March 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that there would be no gatherings for general conference, and it would be done virtually.

Even though plans have changed for Arbon, she still looks forward to the spiritual experience conference will bring her.

“I will be doing what I did when I grew up, and that is sitting in my home with those I love, watching conference,” Arbon said.