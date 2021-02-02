GUEST OPINION: Lift Your Gaze

This guest opinion was contributed by Loretta Kumire, a senior studying communication.

I remember looking at the screen as Kamala Devi Harris was sworn in as the Vice President of the United States of America. I felt a stream of emotions with tears running down my cheeks, realizing I was witnessing history.

Kamala’s story is not just of her; she is the first woman to win on a presidential ticket. She also represents her South Asian and Black heritage, Black women, political women and working-class women.

Throughout history, we have been blessed with stories of extraordinary women, including Maya Angelou, Marsha P. Johnson, Harriet Tubman, Maya Lin, Frida Kahlo, Shirley Chisholm, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson. Even today, women continue to inspire us as they break glass ceilings.

However, these superheroes are not too far from our reach. If you look around, there are mothers, aunts, sisters, teachers, friends and women in your community leading, changing the narrative and continuing to shape the world within their sphere of influence.

I will shift your attention to a young woman who stood out from the past week’s events as the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate.

Amanda Gorman is known to many as an activist, or through her work which focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, marginalization — both domestic and around the African diaspora.

However, all of us will remember her as the lady who recited the poem “The Hill We Climb” at the Presidential Inauguration.

You could see the devotion and hope in her eyes as she shared, “Scripture tells us to envision that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree and no one should make them afraid. If we are to live up to our own time, then victory will not lie in the blade, but in all of the bridges we’ve made.”

Those words gave me hope, comfort and trust that all of us can envision a place where we do not just integrate, but recreate.

Mesmerized by her powerful voice, she taught us about unity, togetherness, hope, love, accountability, legacy and faith. Well after ruminating on those words, I thought of Kamala’s father, Donald Harris, and the fathers who continue to raise remarkable women.

I thought of Amanda Gorman’s mother Joan, who helped forge a piece of her identity and taught her what being black in American society means.

In that same respect, I think of my experience being raised by a single mother who worked hard to send me to good schools in Zimbabwe. Going against many social norms, she taught me that women can have ambition. Her lessons continue to mold the woman I am today.

Irrespective of our party affiliations, I was impressed by the words of President Biden when he encouraged us “to meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do, we are guaranteed to not fail.” He affirmed, “The United States never failed when all of us act together.”

You can say I am filled with optimism for what lays ahead. Like James Baldwin, I am not afraid to face the future. I am inspired by his words that “not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

And as Amanda Gorman shared, “There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”