This semester, graduation ceremonies will be held on Thursday, July 25. But there are various events for graduates and their families to attend this week.

Events

Grad Fest

Grad Fest will be held in the University Store on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. At Grad Fest, graduating seniors can pick up their pre-ordered caps, gowns, tassels and convocation name cards.

Graduates can confirm their address for receiving their diploma and other contact information with the Alumni Association to receive a free gift at the event. They can also purchase BYU-Idaho memorabilia for 20% off, take photos with a graduation-themed backdrop and participate in other festivities.

Commencement

On Thursday, Commencement begins at 12:45 p.m. Commencement is an event for all graduates to attend to receive counsel from leaders. Guests are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m.

This semester, students will be addressed by the First Counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency J. Anette Dennis and President Alvin F. Meredith III. Graduates may invite guests but guests must have tickets which can be reserved online here. Each graduating student is allotted 12 tickets for their guests and may request more by contacting the ticket office.

Graduates are asked to arrive at the I-Center courts at 12:20 p.m. to line up for the processional at the beginning of the ceremony. Students will be seated according to their college as shown in the seating chart below.

Convocation

Convocation ceremonies, where graduates will be announced as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma covers, are held separately as colleges. Graduates should bring their name cards and arrive 15 minutes early.

The schedule will go as follows:

— College of Education & Human Development in the BYU-Idaho Center from 10-11 a.m.

— College of Physical Science & Engineering in the Hart Building from 10-11 a.m.

— College of Business & Communications in the BYU-Idaho Center from 3-4 p.m.

— College of Academic Success & Interdisciplinary in the Hart Building from 3-4 p.m.

— College of Language & Letters in the Taylor Chapel from 3-4 p.m.

— College of Agriculture & Life Sciences in the BYU-Idaho Center from 5-6 p.m.

— College of Performing & Visual Arts in the Hart Building from 5-6 p.m.

Tickets are not required for convocation.

Each convocation ceremony will also be available to watch live online. Links for each livestream can be found here.

Parking and construction

On graduation day, no parking permits will be required on campus. There will be designated areas for handicapped parking in specific lots on campus as dictated by signs. Attendants will be available to help direct parking and traffic on graduation day.

Guests and graduates may park wherever they like but are asked to be considerate to those who cannot walk long distances.

“If you can walk longer distances, we ask you to be courteous of others and park further away from the I-Center so that those who are unable to walk as far can find convenient parking,” according to the BYU-I website.

West Viking Drive, the entrance between the BYU-Idaho Center and Lowell G. Biddulph Hall, will be blocked off on Thursday.

Those coming from out of town may want to plan for longer commutes as the Idaho Transportation Department and the city of Rexburg continue construction on US-20 exits to Rexburg.

The Main Street exit (Exit 333) is currently closed to all traffic as it undergoes changes to construct a diverging diamond interchange traffic pattern. A similar change was recently completed on University Boulevard at Exit 332 and is now fully operational.

According to an Idaho Transportation Department press release, “Detours include Thornton (Exit 328), University Boulevard (Exit 332) and North Rexburg (Exit 337). A new permanent traffic signal will be in place and operating to aid the flow of traffic at the North Rexburg Exit prior to this closure. One-lane closures are in effect at the University Boulevard Exit while construction efforts continue there.”

Dress

All guests and graduates are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best when attending graduation day events, including commencement and convocation.

Graduates’ attire is Sunday dress under a black cap and gown with a 2024 BYU-I tassel.

According to the BYU-I website, “Flowers, leis and other embellishments that might be considered academic regalia can be brought into the graduation ceremonies, but they cannot be worn by the graduates until after the ceremonies.”

Further information about graduation can be found on the BYU-I website here.