Guide to the competitive basketball tournaments
The regular season for competitive men’s and women’s basketball is over, and the championship tournaments begin Friday.

All quarterfinal and semifinal men’s will be in the BYU-Idaho Center on court four. All women’s quarterfinal and semifinal games will be in the BYU-Idaho Center on court eight. The championship games will be in the Main Gym of the John W. Hart Building.

Friday, March 8

Women’s Game 1 for the women’s is at 6 p.m. The No. 4 Knights play the No. 5 Hawks. The Hawks beat the Knights 69-58 during the regular season.

Women’s Game 2 for the women’s is at 8 p.m. The No. 3 Bruins play the No. 6 Freeze. The Bruins and Freeze played each other twice during the regular season. The Bruins won the first game 68-56 and the second game 79-65.

Men’s Game 1 is at 6 p.m. The No. 1 Wildcats play the No. 8 Wolverines. The Wildcats and Wolverines played each other twice during the regular season. The Wildcats won the first game 69-67 and the second game 101-76.

Men’s Game 2 is at 8 p.m. The No. 4 Bruins play No. 5 Hawks. The Bruins beat the Hawks 86-68 during the regular season.

Saturday, March 9

Women’s Game 3 is at 10 a.m. The No. 2 Spartans play the winner of Game 1.

Women’s Game 4 is at 12 p.m. The No. 1 Hurricanes play the winner of Game 2.

Men’s Game 3 is at 10 a.m. The No. 2 Hurricanes play the No. 7 Spartans. Hurricanes beat the Spartans 102-89 in the regular season.

Men’s Game 4 is at noon. The No. 3 Vikings play the No. 6 Knights. The Vikings and Knights played each other twice during the regular season. The Vikings won the first game 82-71 and the Knights won the second game 77-72.

Friday, March 15

Women’s Game 5 is at 6 p.m. The loser of Game 2 plays the loser of Game 3.

Women’s Game 6 is at 8 p.m. The loser of Game 1 plays the loser of Game 4.

Men’s Game 5 begins at 6 p.m. The winner of Game 1 plays the winner of Game 2 in the first semifinal.

Men’s Game 6 begins at 8 p.m. The winner of Game 3 plays the winner of Game 4 in the second semifinal.

Saturday, March 16

Women’s Game 8 begins at 10 a.m. The winner of Game 5 plays the winner of Game 6.

Women’s Game 7 begins at noon. The winner of Game 3 plays the winner of Game 4 in the first semifinal.

Wednesday, March 20

Women’s Game 9 begins at 6 p.m. The winner of Game 8 plays the loser of Game 7 in the second semifinal.

Friday, March 22

The women’s championship game begins at 5:30 p.m.

The men’s championship game begins at 7:30 p.m.


