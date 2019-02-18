Habitat and Refuge: 100 birds found in the Spori Gallery

Sharing is caring!











Art professor Darren Clark began displaying his photographs of birds and landscape of places associated with bird watching in North America in an exhibit called “Habitat and Refuge” the Spori Gallery on Feb. 15.

BIOGRAPHY

Clark’s background is full of accomplishment: He studied at Ricks College, Utah State University and Louisiana State University, where his passion for teaching about photography expanded.

“It is a way to go out and experience new things and caption those experience, and share with other people,” Clark said.

After taking a biology class in college, he discovered an interest in birds and was fascinated by how many types exist. However, at the time, photographing birds required a lot of work and money. Because of this, he used to only photograph landscapes.

With technology growth, he is able to follow his passion and photograph bird habitat and refuges. New software and digital cameras made it possible.

If you want to know more about Clark’s life and job, visit his website.

WHY HABITAT AND REFUGE?

“There is a double meaning, when you first hear those words you might think habitat and refuge for the birds, but I find a lot refuge in visiting these places and viewing birds,” Clark said.

The exhibition is not only about birds’ refuges, but also about Clark’s way to get out from the pressure and daily problems; it is a personal refuge.

Clark also shared the reason of all the work.

“The purpose is help people to realize that are great places in this country that is worth visiting,” Clark said.

Some of his goals with the display is to emphasize the importance of public land and how everybody should have a place to go for refuge when needed.

RECEPTION

The gallery held an opening reception Thursday night. Those who appreciate photographs, or for those who want to talk and take pictures with the artist were able to attend the opening.

Since the reception was held on Valentine’s Day, many people brought a date to the reception and said it was a great idea.

Kathy Whitworth, a friend of the artist, came to show support of the exhibit.

“They are beautiful, simple but at the same time showed us a lot things. He had a lot of work,” Whitworth said.

DETAILS

Clark’ Habitat and Refuge exhibition will be display until March 21.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Everyone is invited to look at Clark’s photographs.