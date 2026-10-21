Hall of Fame Quarterback Coming to BYU-Idaho for Devotional

Hall of Fame and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Steve Young is coming to speak to the students at the BYU-Idaho Center on Nov. 17 at 11:30 a.m. for their weekly devotional.

Young spent his college years at Brigham Young University, where he started as the number eight quarterback on the depth chart, then worked his way to starter. In his final season, he finished with an 11-1 record, recording 3,902 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. He capped off the season with a thrilling last-play victory in the Holiday Bowl against Missouri. He finished that season second in Heisman Trophy voting according to Football Reference.com.

Steve Young, who quarterbacked BYU, scrambles upfield. Photo Credit: Damian Strohmeyer

Young is best known for his Hall of Fame career in the NFL, which started in 1985, with a majority of his time spent with the San Francisco 49ers. During his career, he was a part of three different Super Bowls.

Young's fearless running and passing ability revolutionized the quarterback position, leading him to become the leader, at the time, in games with a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown in the same game with 31, according to StatMuse.com. His crowning achievement was his record-setting six-touchdown performance in Super Bowl XXIX. Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005 after 14 years in the NFL.

Young celebrating one of his touchdown passes. Photo credit: Tom DiPace

" There's been a lot of miraculous things in Stephen's life too to help him get there and help him keep his faith while he's there," said Chase Bennion, a sophomore majoring in composite science education, when asked what Young can teach us through his words.

Students look forward to devotionals as a break from busy campus life.

"All of campus takes a break, comes together, and is spiritually uplifted," said Ian Black, a senior studying electrical engineering.

Even with all these achievements, Young still emphasized love in his 2005 Hall of Fame speech, where he said, "I have found the secret to life: loving others more than yourself."

Young's ambitions didn't stop with his football career. Near the end of his career, Young started The Forever Young Foundation, a nonprofit organization designed to pass on hope and resources for the development, strength and education of children.

Young has continued to advocate for love through being an author. His most famous contribution is his book "Law of Love," published in 2022. In the book, Young shares powerful experiences that relate to how he's grown to gain an appreciation for love throughout his life. Young shares insights from both his life and scriptures to expand on this idea.

For more information on BYUI devotionals, go to the BYUI website.





