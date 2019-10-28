Halloween concert with Igor and the Count: Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will present “The Return of Igor and the Count” on Oct. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center. These performances will include Halloween-themed music and a costume parade.

Kevin Call, BYU-Idaho Alumnus and conductor of the orchestra said, “It is actually a long-standing tradition in Rexburg.”

Call has put on the concert for 24 years and after several years of not having the Halloween concert, will play the part of the count with a fellow conductor playing the part of Igor.

Nearly half of the orchestra members are BYU-I alumni according to Call, and four are professors at the university.

“I think it’s very cool that they still use the tabernacle. I’m glad that it’s not just sitting there,” said Tamalin Wagner, a resident of Rexburg. “I think that it’s very breathtaking when you walk in, and it’s perfect for concerts and the event coming up.”

The Rexburg Tabernacle was erected in 1911 and used for religious services until the City of Rexburg acquired it in 1980. The tabernacle now functions as a civic center and a museum, hosting several concerts a year.

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra is an all-volunteer group formed in 2004. The 75-member ensemble is sponsored by The Venues. The Venues make up Rexburg’s cultural arts district, including the Romance Theater, the Museum of Rexburg and the Rexburg Tabernacle.

According to rexburg.org, “Musicians of all ages, and backgrounds from throughout the Upper Valley come together to share their love and creative skills for those who come to hear the … concerts.”

Admission tickets to this event will cost $5 a person or $20 for a family of up to six people. Those interested in attending may dress up in Halloween costumes, and may purchase tickets at the Rexburg Website.