Halloween Faculty and Family Fun Run

With trick or treating as uncertain as 2020, the first Employee Halloween Family Fun Run will find its way to BYU-Idaho on Oct. 31. All employees, full-time faculty, student employees and their families are invited to join and come in costume.

The fun run was designed to allow people of all ages to participate. There will be a mile walk and then a longer 3.1 mile run. The event will start at 10 a.m.

The fun run will start at the BYU-I track and will go around campus and up by the temple and then back to the track. “We changed it from a 5K to a fun run because we wanted it to include more people.” said Baylor Manley, a junior studying public health, and a student employee in the Human Resources Office.

Students and employees can sign up to volunteer or participate online. Volunteers will be assigned places along the race to hold signs with directions and cheer on the participants. There will also be a free T-shirt for all participants.

“We really hope that lots of employees come and bring their families and that it can be a fun positive experience,” Manley said. “Especially because we don’t know if kids are gonna go door–to–door and trick or treat, so we want them to come in costumes. Adults can dress up too. We want it to be a fun family event on Halloween.”

The Human Resources Wellness Department employees are planning for the event and have expressed their excitement to encourage and promote wellness for the BYU-I employees.

Rachel Townsend, a senior studying public health and human resources employee, expressed that the department wants to give employees encouragement to get up and get active.

“I’m really excited to get people together — obviously not super together because of COVID — but to get people excited to be well and be happy and like, ‘Hey we’re gonna go run,” Townsend said. “It’s like a healthy Halloween that we want to do. Getting people and their families together outside and getting into that mindset to be a little more active even when it’s cold in Rexburg.”

The BYU-I Human Resources department website has a list of principles it follows to promote healthy living. One of the principles is to “foster an environment where employees can be resourceful, upbeat, and loyal so that they can give their best in what they are contributing.”

Even during these uncertain times it’s still possible to get together, promote health, family and be active in celebration for the fall holiday’s.