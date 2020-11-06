Halloween fun run turned successful

The Faculty Family Fun Run kicked off with a chilly but sunny weather report of 30 degrees. Two hundred fifty people registered for the race including both adults and children. BYU-Idaho faculty and their families dressed up Halloween morning to run, walk, or jog around campus and Rexburg in the one mile or 5K route.

“It was so fun to see the smiles on the participant’s faces when we cheered them on,” said Hattie Cavin, a freshman majoring in general studies. “I think the event helped the community come closer in a time where everything is very far apart.”

In a celebration of health wellness, families with smiling faces ran together. Pedro, Spock, Supergirl and many other characters were seen running around.

Fifty volunteers set up stations around the routes to encourage participants.

“My favorite part of volunteering was getting to see all the families participating together,” said Alex Rodriguez, a sophomore studying public relations.

Rodriguez was positioned at the corner where participants could decide their route.

The race started at 10 a.m. and participants were met at the finish line with snacks, Gatorade and water where families could celebrate together at the BYU-I Stadium.

“The participants looked like they were having a good time,” Rodriguez continued. “Having a fun run seems like a good way to have an event with a lot of people while still mostly social distancing.”

The race gave families and faculty members the chance to attend an event and dress up for Halloween on a day when regular trick or treating traditions may not have been happening.