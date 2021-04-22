Hammocks: This season’s must have item

‘Tis the season to pull out the hammocks. As spring semester begins, students are itching to hang up their hammocks, sit back and relax. In hammocks, students can hang out amongst the trees with a book, maybe some friends or a pillow to nap.

Whatever the occasion may be, hammocks are a must-have for college students, and here’s why:

It’s natural for students to get wrapped up in the stress of classes and homework. What better way to relax than swinging in a hammock and feeling a cool spring breeze.

“You’re able to be stress-free, get away from school for a little bit, just hang out and have fun,” said Susanna Tracy, a sophomore studying business.

According to the Harvard Medical School, “Being in the outdoors and having fresh air promotes brain activity and is scientifically known to boost moods.”

Researchers have found that those who study after being outdoors have better concentration.

When students aren’t studying, odds are they’re socializing. With the help of a hammock, students can quite literally hang out with their friends.

Hammocking is a great way to get outside and out of the apartment. There are endless places around Rexburg to set up a hammock. The most popular places to go are Porter Park, Nature Park, Smith Park, the Ricks Gardens on campus and just about anywhere with sturdy trees.

Some useful things to bring are a blanket, a speaker, a book, snacks or some homework.

“I love to take my scriptures out here and study them so I can connect with God and be in his presence out in nature,” said Connor Ross Tracy, a junior studying biochemistry.

Hammocking is an inexpensive way to have fun. All that is required are trees growing close together, some rope or slack and a hammock. For those who don’t own a hammock, the Outdoor Resource Center is a great place to rent one. Hammocking is a great way to create new experiences with others. Try something new and set up a hammock today.