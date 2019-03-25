Hangry during class?

According to a study by the United States Department of Labor, full-time students spend around 3.5 hours a day focusing on educational activities while only spending one hour cooking and eating.

Due to the lack of time students have, it is easy to justify going to The Crossroads or getting fast food all the time and eat out every day. But instead of cooking every night, students have the option of meal prepping.

On March 12, students Tiana Ferra and Abby Heiner, both juniors studying exercise physiology, gave a presentation about how to start meal prepping all of your meals and snacks for the day.

Ferra and Heiner define meal prepping as “the process of planning and preparing meals at the start of the week to ultimately save time, maintain a budget and eat healthier.”

“I’m really busy and I don’t have any time throughout the day,” Ferra said. “So having meals that I just bring to work and that are already prepped makes it a lot easier for me to eat healthy.”

Ever since she started meal prepping, Ferra started noticing benefits in her life.

“I have more energy throughout the day because I’m able to get the food intake that I need and the right protein intake,” Ferra said. “It helps with my mood so I’m not hungry. It’s beneficial overall.”

Roberto Villanueva-Moreno, a junior majoring in international studies, attended the presentation and thought meal prepping was a great idea and plans on trying it out.

Ferra and Heiner gave the students some tips on starting to meal prep for the first time. Start small by planning and prepping for two or three days of the week to gain confidence. To keep things fun, consider specific meals for different days of the week, like meatless Mondays, whole grain Wednesdays and stir-fry Fridays.

Ferra and Heiner closed their presentation by quoting Susan Tanner, in her 2005 general conference “The Sanctity of the Body” talk, by saying, “In the face of so many satanic falsehoods about the body, I want to raise my voice today in support of the sanctity of the body. I testify that the body is a gift to be treated with gratitude and respect.”

By eating right, everyone can serve their bodies with the love it deserves.