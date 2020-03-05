Happiness for the win

The Public Relations Student Society of America gives back to BYU-Idaho as they receive donations from local facilities to create wellness kits for students with mental illnesses.

According to Mental Share Partners, “In the 1980s, one out of 10 college students were in need of mental health resources. Today, one in three students could use support.”

Students frequently face mental illness during their college careers.

There are many on-campus resources, such as the Wellness Center, which provide the means to help students overcome mental challenges. Students who hesitate to seek help can visit this website.

Students of the society’s committee serve with a desire to help their colleagues by forming wellness kits. On March 7, the society is making kits that may include: a fidget spinner, a candle, a stress ball and other donated items.

These kits will be donated for the Wellness Center to distribute them to those in need.

Aubrey Christiansen, a sophomore studying communication, shares the importance of why the Public Relations Student Society of America is involved with creating mental health kits. The society wants to focus on helping students through a service project.

Those interested in having one of these kits can go to the Wellness Center in the next couple of weeks and request one.