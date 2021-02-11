Hart Building renovations cause inconveniences for students taking swim classes

Last year, it was the dance studios. This year, it’s the locker rooms. Starting in early February, both the men’s and women’s locker rooms will be closed in the John W. Hart Building due to renovations.

During this time, only two family locker rooms will be available to students — one designated for men and one for women. The project is scheduled to be completed in about a year.

Original plans required the women’s locker room to shut down first, then the men’s, so each locker room would be done separately.

“It was going to be a two-year process,” said Jori Neibaur, a faculty member who oversees aquatics. “By shutting them down simultaneously, we’re cutting that time in half.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of students and faculty affected by the construction will be kept at a minimum.

“Class sizes are about 12 students,” Neibaur said. “I believe open swim has allowed up to 18 at the pool. That’s about what you would see being affected at the pool deck.”

Despite this, Steven Schlemmer, a senior studying exercise physiology and a student in the water aerobics class, has concerns about getting ready for class on time.

“I’d have to probably show up in the building at least 20 minutes early, but I have a class before that so I couldn’t do that,” Schlemmer said. “I’m going to have to rush from my home where I have Zoom to the building where I have class, and that would give me like 10 minutes to find a bathroom.”

Devin Gardner, a junior studying biology and earth science education and a water aerobics instructor, agrees that it’s going to be more difficult for students to get ready. Gardner thinks this might discourage students from wanting to join her class.

“I think a lot of the times, having an extra obstacle in the way keeps people from doing things that they want to do,” Gardner said. “Even if they want to do it, just because it’s a little bit harder and they’re already tired from school and work and they’re like, ‘I don’t want to deal with that,’ so they’re going to do something else.”