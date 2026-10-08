Haunted Run comes to Porter Park

Run the Undergrad, a student owned running organization, is hosting a Halloween themed 5K and Half-Marathon at Porter Park, on Saturday, October 24, with a 10 A.M. start time. Racers are asked to be there by 9:45 a.m. Registration is currently open, with a discount for BYU-Idaho students.

Running route on East Seventh South Street. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

The event will start in Porter Park and will feature two routes, one for the 3.3-mile, 5K race, going from Porter Park through a square route that will take runners past the Rexburg temple and down Main Street, ending at Porter Park. The 2nd route will be the 13.2-mile Half Marathon Route, taking runners out to South 400 W St. and ending at Porter Park.

Run the Undergrad co-owner and event organizer, Heidi Mendenhall, a junior and studying psychology, said, "We have worked to be able to keep the prices down for students specifically, we honestly really wanted to create something that could be affordable for students, so we built a model that was set up so that a student can run a half marathon and not have to pay more than $100 and it could be close to the University."

Greg Page, co-owner of Run the Undergrad and a senior studying social work, said, "It's gonna have lots of Halloween decorations. It's a costume race, so everybody will come dressed up in a costume. There's gonna be a zombie zone or two throughout the race where you'll enter into this certain part and expect to be chased by zombies."

The zombie zones will have volunteers dressed in zombie makeup to chase runners for encouragement and to add to the scare effect of the haunted half and 5k.

Volunteer registration is currently open on the race page.

