Haunted stories from the people of Rexburg

Personally, I have never met a ghost. I haven’t seen one, been haunted out of my house by one, or had to perform an exorcism to get rid of one.

The most ghostly feeling I have had was when I visited Virginia City with my family. It’s a ghost town in Montana, that use to be a mining camp in the late 1800s. The town is quiet, dusty and full of cheesy actors.

On one of our first trips to Virginia City, my sister Jacey said that she kept seeing a black cat and a lady in a dress. No one else in my family saw what she was talking about, but she kept insisting that it was there.

I’m not sure if I ever believed her until a couple of years later we brought my younger sister Jordyn to the town for her first time. As we walked through the town I saw Jordyn point at the window of an old building.

“That’s the lady with the cat,” said Jordyn.

I asked her to clarify what she meant. She told me that she kept seeing a lady and her black cat.

Now, although I never saw the lady or the black cat, that story still gives me chills and makes me wonder if ghosts could be real.

Many others in Rexburg have experienced paranormal or strange activities; These are their stories:

Sophie the theatre ghost

Story shared by Lynsie Andreasky, a freshman studying music.

“The little community theatre I used to do plays at was originally a church. It was apparently haunted by a ghost named Sophie. The building where the staff used to live connects to the theatre, which used to be the church, via an underground hallway. The employee offices are now upstairs in that building, and the dressing rooms are downstairs.

One time I was doing tech on a show. The show was currently playing, so everyone was in the theatre. Only me and another techy were downstairs messing around in a dressing room. Suddenly, the lights in the hall outside the dressing room went off, then back on, off, then back on. Not like a power surge, like someone intentionally flipping the switch on and off. Now, there is only one light switch for that downstairs area, and it’s at the other end of the hall from the room we were in.

We popped our heads out the door to see who was messing with us, and there was no one there. Like I said, the show was happening so we were the only ones down there. We’d have seen someone go by the door of the room we were in or heard them run up the stairs to get away, but no one.

Then as we went to investigate the light switch, we heard footsteps upstairs. We could see the upstairs from where we were, and no one was up there. We were so freaked out we ran back to the theatre building and stayed backstage the rest of the night until everyone else came down into the dressing rooms.”

Growing up in a haunted house

Story shared by Mark Epley, a junior studying communications.

“I was about 7-years-old. I was sitting at my dining room table alone. My parents were in the back room. I was eating and I hear a distinct voice. It was almost in the voice of an old man but it was a shaky, high-pitched, creepy voice.

It said to me ‘hi friend.’

It did not sound friendly. It almost was trying to convince me that I was its friend which was masked with malicious intent. I ran to the room to tell my parents.

Come to find out that my sister had always seen the outline of a man who would live in her closet. He was not friendly and would actively try to scare her by revealing himself as a shadow. I have no doubt this was the source of the voice that I heard.”

Ghost in the Oscar A. Kirkham

The storyteller wishes to stay anonymous.

“So I actually think I experienced paranormal activity on campus. There was a time where my roommate and I were studying around lunch in the Kirkham building. That building was always so quiet.

We were on the stage messing around, taking a break from our studies. We were talking about a scary movie we had watched the night before. It was about a bunch of theater kids who were haunted during their theater show. So we were joking about ghosts being on the stage with us.

We stopped messing around and went back to our homework. We were sitting facing the stage when the lights started flickering. The lights behind us flickered for a minute straight and then stopped.

Then the lights on stage flickered for about a minute and stopped. We convinced ourselves it was just an old building, so it was probably just a messed up system. But then we heard a big boom. It sounded like something dropped on the stage, but there was nothing.

I looked at the stage to see if anyone was there. As I got up my roommate gasped. She said she saw the theater chairs move. They were the chairs that folded up when you weren’t sitting on them.

She said she saw a row of four or five chair seats go down. We quickly gathered everything and got out. It still terrifies me to this day.”

The haunted swing

Story shared by Rexburg resident, Julia Williams.

“My friend and I went to this ‘haunted swing.’ It’s close by in Rexburg. I hadn’t heard of it before, but I swear, I am never going back.



My friend Emily and I were taking cute pictures, driving around. We were trying to find a flower patch or field. My friend is in the passenger seat and she says ‘here is the haunted swing.’

I had no clue what she was talking about. I was giggling and I asked her if we should take pictures there. And she was like, sure. So we get out, we are taking amazing photos, having the absolute time of our lives. I’m swinging on the swing when all of a sudden I hear a light whisper behind me.

It felt like breath hit the back of my neck. And I hear ‘get out.’ I jump off the swing and hear it again a little louder. So I tell Emily we should leave and she is kind of confused and she looks a little pale. She then said, ‘do you hear that?’

We both looked at each other and bolted for the car.”