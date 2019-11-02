Haunting at the Rexburg Tabernacle

Hushed voices fell silent. The twang of violins, the beat of drums and screeching brass resonated throughout the spacious hall of the Tabernacle Civic Center, coming together to form classical compositions.

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra presented the “Return of Igor” and “The Count” on Oct. 29 and 30. They performed a variety of classical pieces with a Halloween twist. Kevin Call and Kendell Nielsen conducted the event and comprised the roles of “the Count” and “Igor.”

“We haven’t done this concert for 12 years,” said Nielsen, who conducted and played the role of Igor.”When Kevin came to me and said let’s do it, I went, ‘I’m kind of old, I’m not sure I can be funny anymore.'”

Call and Nielsen performed this Halloween concert for the first time in 1984 at Ricks College. They started the concert as a hobby project while teaching at the school. The intent behind the concert was to create a community event where families and students could come together to celebrate the holiday.

A costume parade accompanied the second musical number, “Edvard Grieg’s Hall of the Mountain King.” Dozens of adults and children from the community paraded down full aisles in the tabernacle, accompanied by cheers and clapping.

“This has been a great tradition for the community,” said Janice Call, Kevin Call’s wife. “The tabernacle is a great place for the community to gather and come together as families. Everyone has fun.”

The orchestra, comprised solely of volunteers, performs most concerts for free as a service to the community. They performed this concert as a fundraiser to raise money to purchase percussion instruments for the orchestra. They currently borrow instruments from BYU-Idaho to perform their shows.

The tabernacle filled to capacity for this Halloween concert. The Tabernacle Civic Center has become an integrated part of the Rexburg community, shown by the sheer number of people who attend events there.

According to rexburg.org, “The Rexburg Tabernacle was built in 1911, and served as meeting house for religious services until it was acquired by the City of Rexburg in 1980 and turned into a civic center.”