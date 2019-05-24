Have you heard? Netflix Is Getting a Sound Revamp

Sharing is caring!











Your Friday nights binge-watching Netflix are about to sound a whole lot better.

Recently, the makers of Stranger Things sat down to watch their creation and noticed an audio issue. Immediately, they called in a professional.

Scott Kramer, the production sound technology master, worked on helping the new high-quality audio feature.

“I quickly learned that when there’s an issue, I get called,” Kramer said in this video.

Netflix is updating its sound system because they believe that sound is an important part of the viewing experience. The goal of the update is to improve the viewer’s sound experience.

“Preserving the original creative intent of the hard working people who make shows like Stranger Things is a top priority, and we know it enhances your viewing – and listening – experience for many more moments of joy,” according to the website.



The sound may be subtle, but, according to Netflix, it can have a profound impact on how a viewer responds to the show.

The system adapts for almost any type of bandwidth or device limitations.

“Most TV devices that support 5.1 or Dolby Atmos are capable of receiving better sound,” according to the website. Additional information can be found at the help center.