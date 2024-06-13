Two of BYU-Idaho’s men’s intramural soccer teams competed on Friday, and the Hawks beat the Knights 4-0.

Two girls’ teams and two boys’ teams competed at the Sports Complex Fields one and two. Friends, family, Family Home Evening groups and significant others came to support the players.

Both teams struggled at first to score a goal, but several students remarked that the players primarily stayed on the side of the field in which the Hawks were trying to score.

When the Knights’ goalie blocked another shot, one spectator said, “No, the goalkeeper is good.”

Despite the Knights’ dominant goaltender, the Hawks managed to score in both halves of the game. Each goal was met with cheers from the crowd, and the Hawks ultimately won the game.

There were many demonstrations of good teamwork. Players from different teams frequently helped each other off the ground, and when the game ended, some hugged each other and shook hands.

BYU-I doesn’t have any official competitive sports teams, but it does have an intramural department with sports from soccer, football and basketball to ping pong, jiu-jitsu and fencing.

Sports with a variety of teams compete against each other, such as in the case of the Hawks vs. the Knights. These competition teams are usually split up by gender.

BYU-I has an official Instagram for BYU-I sports that provides updates and information on tryouts, sign-ups, games and more.