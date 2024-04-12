Lizzie Staheli was 13 years old when she discovered her family was moving from the Bristol area in England.

She and her two younger sisters were leaving behind their friends, cousins and school. They were leaving their home and moving to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Staheli’s father, Elder Patrick Kearon, had been called to serve in the First Quorum of the Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the calling would require the support and sacrifice of the whole family.

“I think my initial response was just silence and kind of shock,” Staheli said. “I know there were tears shed.”

Like any young teenager having to move, it was an adjustment for Staheli. Leaving home was difficult. She recalls it took about six months to truly settle into a new place.

“Yes, it can be seen as a sacrifice, and for sure, in some ways, it was,” Staheli said. “There were challenges, but looking back, I’m so grateful for it now because it really helped to shape who I am and who my family are.”

Staheli mentioned that the move allowed her family to meet people and make friends they wouldn’t have met otherwise.

Similar to her mom, Staheli grew up a member of the Church, whereas her dad converted to the Church when he was 26-years-old. Staheli’s parents met and married a few years after her dad’s baptism. Elder Kearon was working in London at the time, and Staheli’s mom was there studying abroad.

“I was blessed to have the gospel at the center of my life from the beginning of things,” Staheli said. “I don’t remember a time that I did not have a testimony of some kind. Like so many people, I was raised by two great parents who have a testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ, His Atonement and God’s plan for us and love for us, His children.”

Staheli shared that her parents did everything they could to invite the Spirit into their home while she was growing up. Her parents set a good example for her from a young age, teaching her how to pray and receive personal revelation. She recalled the gospel always being a part of discussions and having family scripture study and prayer each night.

“It’s those basic things. I don’t think there’s necessarily a secret sauce. I think it actually comes back to those core principles,” Staheli said.

Growing up, her parents were often traveling for different church assignments. Staheli expressed that sometimes it was difficult when her parents weren’t there to give feedback on homework. However, she reflected that it brought her sisters and family closer together as they learned to rely on each other more.

Elder and Sister Kearon often shared different experiences, views and stories with their daughters from people they met from all over the world through their church assignments.

“I’ve seen sincere prayer. I’ve definitely seen both of my parents engaged in sincere family prayer,” Staheli said, sharing how they have supported their dad in his callings. “Like any big change in life, talking about it really helps, processing together and coming to terms with what an assignment means. That really helps.”

On December 7, 2023, Staheli’s father was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shortly after the passing of President M. Russell Ballard.

“My dad, at this stage in life has been called to a very public calling, but of course, to all of us growing up he was my dad. He is my dad,” Staheli said. “I think our family would be so completely normal to anyone looking in back then and still today.”

Many members of the Church serve in various callings across the world, supported by their families and loved ones as they sacrifice time and effort in serving the Lord.

In the October 2023 General Conference, Elder David Bednar mentioned the Latter-day Saints who are often not recognized for their efforts. In his talk, “In the Path of Their Duty,” he mentioned the quiet and unseen contributions of spouses, children, companions and parents that support those serving in leadership positions in the Church.

“Their steady, quiet, and typically unrecognized sustaining influence makes possible the blessing of many individuals and families in ways that will be fully known only in eternity,” Elder Bednar said.

Staheli shared that everyone will vary in how they would like to be supported in their callings, but it’s important to support Church leaders on large and small scales by letting them know that others are willing to serve too.

“I think something you can do is ask them ‘How can I help you?’ I think the answer will be different at different stages as well,” Staheli said. “It helps to just ask and then to listen. You know that God is with His leaders and that they are imperfect people like the rest of us. God really does work through them and through His Spirit.”