He shall prepare a way for them: See a preview of this week’s devotional.

Paul Cox will give a devotional titled, “He Shall Prepare a Way for Them,” Tuesday in the MC Ballroom at 11:30 a.m.

Cox is a member of the mathematics faculty. He grew up in Utah and Singapore and now lives in Rexburg. He and his wife, Kathy, have six children.

The devotional discussion board question is, “Nephi testifies that the Lord will prepare a way for us to accomplish the things he reveals for us to do. How has the Lord done this in your life? What is the most surprising way that the Lord has prepared you to be of service to someone else?”

To learn more about Cox or participate in the discussion board, visit here.