Healing America, one conference at a time

Last Saturday, men and women from across the country lined up between American flags outside the Rexburg Tabernacle to attend the first ever Healing of America Conference.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and an opening prayer by Pastor Russell Martin of Harvestview Baptist Church, the audience learned from a variety of speakers and messages aimed at resolving America’s growing political divide and healing America.

The conference’s eight speakers each took a personal approach to contribute to the central message of political tolerance and respect.

Mayor Jerry Merrill and Senator Brent Hill, president pro tempore of the Idaho State Senate, both spoke on public civility in politics.

“The three keys to civility are respect, listening and fact-checking,” Merrill said.

Jacob Householder, conference director and a senior studying financial economics, and Carter Brown, assistant conference director, spoke on the terms ‘liberal’ and ‘conservative’ and the roles these concepts are meant to play in politics.

Householder said these two terms are very misunderstood and that understanding these ideas and how they are meant to operate could improve current American politics.

Other topics included social innovation by Robert Tonks, a faculty member in the Business Management Department, God’s role in personal politics by Jenna May, assistant conference director, how to discuss politics with those with opposing views by Nick Freitas, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and the power of inner strength by Jason Mow, author.

As each speaker delivered their message, the audience nodded their heads and raised their hands to engage in the conversation.

“It was exactly the spirit and the atmosphere that we hoped to create,” Householder said after the conference. “It was really fun watching people as they began to really understand what it means to be liberal and what it means to be conservative.”

At the beginning of his presentation, Householder had the audience raise their hands if they considered themselves conservative or liberal. He said that very few people raised their hands for the latter category. At the end of his remarks, he asked the same question.

“Most of those people who had raised their hand saying that they are conservative either changed to liberal or raised their hand for both conservative and liberal,” Householder said. “And there were liberals that then raised their hand saying that they actually feel that they are also conservative.”

Michael Crow, a sophomore studying political science, said the two performances in the middle of the conference were memorable.

Between May and Brown’s presentations was a historical reenactment of Patrick Henry’s famous “Give me liberty or give me death” speech by Dan Roberts and a performance of Sara Bareilles’ “Brave” by Stephanie Madsen.

“The performance was amazing,” Crow said. “I never heard of (Stephanie Madsen), but it was really spectacular. Definitely added to the spirit of the meeting.”