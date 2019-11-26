Healthy bodies lead to happy lives

For Rachel Huber, an online instructor manager, a healthy body leads to living a happy life.

Her devotional address on Nov. 26 will focus on the happiness that comes from proper body care. Huber believes the function of the human body affects individuals spiritually, mentally and emotionally.

“If we strengthen our spirit and/or instead of our body, then we will be happy. That leads to happiness,” Huber said. “If our body is stronger than our spirit, it leads us to unhappiness.”

When Huber was first asked to prepare for devotional, her original idea was not the body’s connection to happiness. After reading the August 2019 issue of the Ensign, she felt inspired by the topics in the magazine that highlighted the human body.

“I felt so excited when I saw that,” Huber said. “I feel so strongly about body care health … The Spirit told me very strongly I needed to talk about the body. ”

Huber intends to use the devotional discussion board to help incorporate student answers into her address.

BYU-Idaho students can access the discussion board survey by clicking here.