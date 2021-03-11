“Hear ye, hear ye!” Dungeons and Dragons game nights on campus

Living in a world stricken by a pandemic can present challenges for many people. Sometimes things escalate, causing people to look for ways to escape the burdens of everyday life. Jumping into a world of fantasy and adventure provides college students an outlet to break away from the real world for a time.

Every Thursday evening from 7-10 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons game nights are held in the Hyrum Manwaring Center between The Crossroads and Information Technology.

According to Dungeons and Dragons, “The core of D&D is storytelling. You and your friends tell a story together, guiding your heroes through quests for treasure, battles with deadly foes, daring rescues, courtly intrigue, and much more.”

Dungeons and Dragons game nights have been at BYU-Idaho for multiple years but had to be adjusted when the pandemic started.

“Due to COVID-19 the (game night) was temporarily shut down and has just recently re-opened,” said Bridgette Hribar, student director of Campus Life Events in Student Support.

During the pandemic, many D&D players found ways to continue participating online.

“We’re trying to edge everybody to come back now to on-campus play because we can actually meet together now,” said Cody Thornton, a sophomore studying business management.

D&D gives players a chance to stretch their imaginations by coming up with unique gameplay scenarios with not much more than dice, figurines, character sheets and a blank board to act as a map.

“I like Dungeons and Dragons because it allows story building and role-playing aspects,” Thornton said. “The best part about role-playing is you get to play a certain type of individual that you’re creating through your character and your personality.”

Those who wish to participate don’t need any sort of experience playing D&D. Generally, three or four tables are set up with groups of people with varying degrees of knowledge about the game. All of the materials needed for the game are provided.

D&D offers students a chance to meet new people and play a game that involves teamwork.

“It’s like when you’re working in a team on a project,” Thornton said. “You have different ideas that come up of how different things are going to work out.”

Whether students are fans of elves using bows and arrows or wizards casting magic spells and everything in between, Dungeons and Dragons game night provides an escape from the hassles of reality.