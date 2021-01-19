Heightened number of Idaho National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration

Idaho National Guard released a statement on Jan. 13 stating 300 soldiers and airmen will travel to Washington D.C. prior to the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, according to an email from the Idaho National Guard.

The Guard initially planned for 12 personnel to travel to Washington D.C.; however, after the National Guard requested the increased number, nearly 6 percent of the Idaho Guard will attend the inauguration.

The added personnel will aid the U.S. Secret Service in the federal and district area to coordinate and carry out the event.

Around 25,000 soldiers from across the nation will assist in the inauguration. This is triple the 8,000 soldiers and airmen that were sent to the nation’s capital in 2016 for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Idaho National Guard will begin to send troops shortly after Governor Brad Little approves the mission.

According to the press release, “‘The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration in our nation’s history,’ said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. ‘It is an honor to be a part of the tradition of ensuring the peaceful and orderly transition of national power; an act that separates us from many other countries across the world.'”

Those assigned to assist with the monitoring of COVID-19 regulations will not be included in the deployment and will remain in their communities.

“The Idaho National Guard will continue to maintain its capacity to provide emergency response in Idaho, whether it be a COVID surge, civil unrest, natural disaster or other emergency response function,” according to the press release.

Soldiers and airmen will assist in security, communications, medical, logistics and safety support to district and federal agencies in Washington D.C.