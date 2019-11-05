Helping your wellness from the inside out

The BYU-Idaho Wellness Center helps students and staff develop healthier life habits. It focuses on things like fitness, nutrition, social health, and dealing with anxiety and depression.

Fit4Life is a program to help with physical fitness. This allows any student, student spouse, employee and employee spouse to get a personal trainer who customizes workouts specifically for them. Fit4Life participants can also meet with a wellness coach to discuss nutrition or any other aspect of health.

“One of the main goals is helping people build up healthy lifestyle habits, so they can use them for the rest of their lives,” said Madison Manos, a junior studying exercise physiology and the Fit4Life coordinator.

Fit4Life includes many other services and operates year-round for $25 per semester.

According to the Wellness Center webpage, students will benefit from “meeting regularly with a Wellness Coach to discuss goals, motivation, time management and nutrition consultations.”

This program focuses on fulfilling its purpose to meet students’ needs.

“Our ultimate goal is that people leave BYU-Idaho knowing about nutrition, knowing how to plan their own workouts and feel comfortable going to the gym,” said Alyssa Marquez, a junior studying public health and a lead trainer for Fit4Life.

The Wellness Center also offers workshops every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Each will focus on a different topic, such as how to meal prep or how to eat healthier. All students can attend these workshops.

“We can learn all these things now that we’re still young,” Marquez said. “Our body is very adjustable, so now is the time.”

The Wellness Center also has a counseling center which offers help with nutritional, emotional and mental health.

“Going to the gym and eating healthy are not the only things that matter for your health, but also your intellectual, financial and emotional well-being,” Manos said.

To register for Fit4Life or schedule an appointment with a Wellness Coach, click here or visit the Wellness Center in the John W. Hart building.