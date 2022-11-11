Here’s everything you missed at Dancing with the Rexburg Stars

The Madison County School District put on the 11th annual Dancing with the Rexburg Stars on Nov. 5 with the appropriate theme of “The Next Decade.”

Each dance group dressed to match the decade of their song. The costumes ranged from hippies to flapper dresses to leather jackets.

The hosts of the night introduced themselves as Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks. The audience later found out that it was Brian Felt and Dina Summers, both previous stars at Dancing with the Rexburg Stars.

The judges also consisted of last year’s winner, Matt Allred, and two other dance professionals, Rick Robinson and Jennifer Taylor.

The hosts announced the schedule of performances and recognized the sponsors for the event.

“The community has really come together,” said Carolyn Broadbent, committee chair for the event and board member for the Madison Education Foundation. “We have a large sponsorship. This may be our biggest year yet in donations for the education foundation.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event are set to go toward the Madison Education Foundation. The money earned will benefit the teachers in the Madison County School District. At the beginning of the night, $12,000 had already been donated.

The Stars

Each star was a volunteer from the community who was paired with a pro and a coach from Idaho Ballroom Academy.

The pairs only had about six weeks to learn the numbers they were performing.

Throughout the night, there were not only dances from the stars and their companions, but also from IBA groups.

Jack Clark — Chief of staff at Madison Memorial Hospital

Clark joined his daughter, Hannah Clark, on the dance floor as they danced to “Trashin’ the Camp.” The pair were dressed as Jane and Professor Archimedes from Tarzan.

After the number was over, a gorilla chased them off the stage and stood intimidatingly in front of the judges. The gorilla was played by Owen Stewart.

Carolyn Canning — Owner and real estate agent at Idaho Agents Real Estate.

Canning performed with Tyler Robertson to the song “Holding Out for a Hero.” Both dancers were dressed up, but before the dance even started, Robertson ripped his shirt open to reveal a Superman shirt and cape underneath.

Malorie Warner — Human resources recruiter for Madison Health

Warner and Jake Jones danced to “Don’t Stop the Party.” Warner was in a sparkly dress and Jones wore a leather jacket throughout most of the performance.

They added a little spice at the end by throwing off the leather jacket and tossing in some twirls.

Alisha Tietjen — Curator at the Museum of Rexburg

Tietjen joined her son, Peter Tietjen, in a dance to a rendition of the song “September.” Alisha Tietjen added her own spin to the costume by wearing a cardigan over her vest.

When the song began she had a book in front of her face which she threw down along with her sweater, revealing a funky vest and flower headband.

“My son is amazing,” Alisha Tietjen said. “I’ve watched him do ballroom dance for seven years. Having just done it myself, I am truly in awe of what they do and his ability to do what he does and the patience that he has with me, and his willingness to do this with me so I have one last memory with him before he graduates.”

Kevin McFadden — Owner of Taco Time

McFadden joined his daughter, Lauren McFadden, onstage to dance to “Soul Man.” The two added quite a few tricks to their routine that impressed the judges.

“My coach and I put this routine together and showed it to Lauren on Sunday,” McFadden said. “She learned the routine in a week.”

Brenda Butikofer — Principal at Adams Elementary School

Butikofer and Tyler Randall danced to “Wannabe.” The judges commented on Butikofer’s form all the way down to her pointed toes.

At the end of the dance, two more gentlemen joined them on stage to carry them off. Randall hopped on the back of one of his fellow dancers and Butikofer was scooped up by another.

Butikofer also got to perform at the end of the night with a group of her students from the Adams Elementary School ballroom dance team.

Garret Sorensen — English Teacher at Madison Jr. High School

Sorensen was a crowd favorite from the moment he entered the room. He danced to “Life’s a Happy Song” with Lorelai Bates.

They were all over the stage with big smiles the whole time. Despite one of the main props falling off of Sorensen’s shirt during the performance, they kept going.

Todd Becraft — Teacher and Hope Squad advisor at Madison Jr. High School

Becraft danced with his partner, Elena Pack, to the song “Ballroom Blitz.” Like Jones, Becraft threw off his leather jacket halfway through the dance.

Becraft and Sorensen are said to have done some trash-talking in the school hallways this past week.

Voting

Votes were collected both electronically and on paper. A QR code on the back of the program made voting easy for some, however, technical difficulties arose and some extra paper ballots were distributed to the crowd.

While the votes were tallied, the audience got to enjoy more performances by IBA dance groups including a special needs dance group.

The group danced to “Fairy Tale” and received the only standing ovation given by the audience.

The hosts also took time to recognize past Dancing with the Rexburg Stars in the audience.

They presented the Rising Stars award to Janie Fisher, the director of IBA.

Fisher and everyone else who helped make Dancing with the Rexburg Stars happen did so completely voluntarily.

“We don’t even know everything that you do behind the scenes,” Summers said.

The Winner

Each star received a trophy for their hard work. Last year’s winner gave the winning trophy back to pass on to this year’s winner.

The winner was determined by the judges and the votes taken from the audience. Everyone in the crowd gave a drumroll as they announced the winner.

Todd Becraft is the 2022 winner of Dancing with the Rexburg Stars. He received the winner’s trophy and will be back to judge the event next year in November 2023.

When asked why he chose to participate this year, Becraft said, “I always tell my students that if they have the chance to be uncomfortable then do it.”

The night ended with an impromptu line dance to “Cotton Eye Joe” in the middle of the gym floor. Dancers and audience members alike joined in on the fun as the song played over the speakers.