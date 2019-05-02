OPINION: Heroes are everywhere

Sharing is caring!











Since the premiere of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” last week, it has given me time to think about the importance of heroes in everyday life. And I promise, there will be no spoilers.

Movies give us the idea to look for role models in superheroes like Superman, Captain America and Wonder Woman.

Heroes make us believe that you have to be super to make a difference. Movies also show a fight of good versus evil. We can clearly see who are the “good guys” and who are the “bad guys.” But in real life, it isn’t that straightforward.

In real life, things get a little more complicated. Life is a journey where we need to find the good in the bad. No one is inherently evil, and no one has powers like the superheroes, but that doesn’t mean we have a lack of heroes now.

If you look, you can find heroes everywhere. These everyday heroes are even more part of our world than the fictional superheroes are.

When I think about an everyday hero in my life, I think of my voice teacher from when I moved to Texas during high school. She listened to not only my vocal needs but to my emotional needs.

When I met her, I was an angry high schooler who was upset about moving, and she helped me. Through my weekly 45-minute lessons with her, I learned to love Texas so much that I call it home now.

She pushed me further than a voice teacher had pushed me before, and it was through that constant support that I grew exponentially. Things that I have learned from her over the past six years continue to change how I live my life.

Other heroes in my life are my parents. You might think that it is a cop-out, but my parents are truly heroes. Four years into their marriage, they got pregnant with their first child, Robert. He lived just under three months.

One year later, they were approached by a friend about adopting a child, and they did. My mother talked about how, during that year, she cried every day, but that changed once that baby was placed in her arms.

That baby was me. Without the bravery and love they had, I can definitely say that I would not be at BYU-Idaho. Everything I have learned in my life has been from their selfless act of adopting.

Just one year after my adoption, they were approached about adoption again, and once again agreed. They had two small children and were running a new business.

Seven years after the second adoption, they were approached a third time to adopt, but this time was a little different.

This baby would be paralyzed from the waist down and have more problems that doctors wouldn’t know the severity of until he was born.

Not only would this be a challenge, but there were four kids at home; two under the age of two and a self-run business. My mother also suffers from an autoimmune disease that through the years has left her bedridden for days at a time.

Despite all, they still adopted that little baby. There were hard times but, through it all, they have raised five children who are strong and independent, who know who they are and what they stand for.

Now, years later, my mother went back to school and will graduate in December with her Bachelor’s degree in marriage and family studies with plans to attend Lamar University to earn her Master’s degree.

When it comes to the heroes in our lives, I believe that we can do three things:

Acknowledge our heroes Thank our heroes Be a hero

By acknowledging and thanking those we view as heroes in our lives, we can encourage them to keep doing what they are doing whether that is supporting someone through a hard time, helping guide others through tough situations or even smiling to someone having a bad day.

As we go out into the world, we can take what we have learned from our heroes and apply that so we can become a hero to someone else.