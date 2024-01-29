Interest has spiked for this year’s British Literary Tour. Travel study directors, William Brugger, Terry Gorton and Jack Harrell are finalizing the group departing this August to visit England, Wales, Scotland and Paris.

Brugger reported that there are more applicants than spots for the trip. With increased interest, the department plans another tour for the spring of 2025. Although the English department organizes and leads the travel studies, all majors are welcome to apply.

“There are magical lands across the ocean that are waiting for you to visit and be enchanted by,” said Gorton, who has previously lived in Europe.

The tour directors highlighted that the trip gives students a unique and immersive learning environment. Students will be taught Wordsworth at Tintern Abbey and Shakespeare in both Stratford-upon-Avon and the Globe Theater in London.

Brugger and Gorton emphasized that participants would travel to places that inspired classic English literature. Students can plan to wander the ghostly moors of “Wuthering Heights” and “Jane Eyre,” step into the fields where Jane Austen walked and pass by where Shakespeare pondered poetry, plays and prose.

“To be able to connect the words on the page with the real place, that’s what I want them to see,” Harrell said.

According to the travel study flyer, students can expect to visit Stonehenge, Oxford University, Buckingham Palace, Edinburgh Castle, the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and many more historical sites.

Brugger explained that the 2024 tour details will give students a good idea of what to expect for next year’s trip.

“All these sites and sounds, experiences and memories get attached to the literature,” Brugger said. “2025 will be nearly identical.”

Brugger remarked on the benefits of education and the growth of travel experience.

“You return a different person when you travel internationally. Traveling is kind of like a virus. You get it, and you come back, and you’re tired, and you want to recover, but within a couple years, the bug is back, usually with a vengeance. You’ll spend the rest of your life trying to return,” said Brugger. “Or at least watching a lot of Austen films and British baking shows.”

As an academic tour, students are required to register for some credits, typically comprising a travel study credit and a choice of English courses. Options include, but are not limited to, introduction to literature, creative writing and Shakespeare. A religion course on church history will also be offered, as some tour locations hold religious significance.

Costs are estimated at around $4,700 per student for the upcoming 2024 tour, or about $190 a day. This price includes airfare, hotels, most meals and all entrance fees.

“We can literally take students for a fraction of the cost of what it would take them to do it on their own,” Brugger said.

He reports that educational and group discounts lower the cost rate by three times compared to deals offered through large membership-based stores and professional tour sites.

For more information visit the English Study Abroad site.