High paying jobs and flexible hours offered by the United States Census

Balancing a job while also attending school can be harder than it looks. However, the Census Bureau is making an effort to provide students with flexible, high paying jobs.

The city of Rexburg and Madison county are working to raise awareness of the upcoming Census. This is the first year that the Census is being recorded in an online survey, making it easier for everyone to participate.

However, there is still concern about the accessibility of the Census. To ensure the Census reaches as many people as possible, the Census Bureau plans to send out part-time employees to knock on doors and ask for their participation.

According to the Census’ website, jobs in and around Madison county will pay $16 an hour. Employees will be paid weekly. The training for this job will begin in March after employees are hired, and the job will last from May until July.

Daniel Torres, a member of the Economic Development Department in Rexburg, said that he thinks working for the Census is a cool opportunity for college students.

“(There are) no jobs left in Madison county, but BYU-Idaho students can still apply because the surrounding counties of Freemont, Jefferson, Clark and Custer haven’t met their target,” Torres said.

While this may discourage some students from applying, Torres said that the Census Bureau offers to pay mileage from employee’s houses to the area they are assigned to knock. In addition to this, they have flexible hours, including nights and weekends for busy and unpredictable schedules.

According to the Census website, there are five different jobs offered through the census for this year’s count.

The most available position is Census takers. These employees are the ones who will go from door to door inviting and helping people to participate in the Census.

There are also spots available for people to be Census field supervisors. The supervisors watch over and monitor the Census takers in the area. There aren’t as many jobs available for this position, but it is still in high demand.

There are also recruiting assistants who strive to recruit employees across the country to help out in the Census count.

Lastly, clerks and office operation supervisors are needed to work in the offices and manage the Census count from the inside.

To apply to work for the Census visit their website and follow the steps to find which counties are still hiring and what positions need more employees.