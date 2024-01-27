Madison County’s $13.67 million grant will bring high-speed fiber internet directly to homes, creating new work and educational opportunities.

Construction is anticipated to start this spring.

“More jobs and higher pay, without having to leave the county, will be the biggest benefit,” said Senator Doug Ricks, vice chairman of the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board in a press release.

Grant match funds from Madison County and Fybercom bring the total project fund to $17.6 million.

The county wanted to ensure citizens knew this would not increase local taxes.

The most successful model for large public projects is a collaboration between private and public entities; such as the partnership between Madison County and Fybercom. This was a key component in Madison County being awarded the grant, according to Idaho Department of Broadband Program Manager Ramon Hobléy–Sánchez.

Fybercom will construct the infrastructure, but it will be open for other providers to lease. This ensures competition and lower prices.

Hobléy-Sánchez anticipates construction to start early this spring.

The grant terms specify that all projects must be completed by December of 2026.

The fiber will connect directly to homes, a type of fiber known as “fiber to the home or premises.”

“This is the holy grail of fiber connections,” Catherine McNally told reviews.org.

The grant was created under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 H.R. 1319, which directed the use of $10 billion from the U.S. Treasury for communities currently lacking reliable internet access.

The Capitol Projects Fund grant program description asserts that affordable, quality internet access is becoming increasingly critical for access to work, education, social services and civic life.

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is responsible for distributing the $125 million received from the grant.

The cheapest monthly rate currently available for broadband internet in Madison County is $39.99, according to data from the Capitol Projects Fund grant application.

100% of the labor for constructing the broadband infrastructure will be based in Idaho.

The surrounding cities of Ammon and Idaho Falls have already successfully installed fiber internet.

“This is stuff that is going to leave a lasting legacy … Internet is good for everyone,” said Hobléy-Sánchez.