High spike in COVID-19 cases prompts reaction from nursing students

In recent weeks, there has been a dramatic upturn in confirmed COVID-19 cases in and around Rexburg. According to a report by the New York Times, there were “at least 8 new coronavirus deaths and 1,056 new cases were reported in Idaho on Oct. 26.”

In an article entitled “Idaho Covid Map and Case Count”, the New York Times approximated that, as of Oct. 27, at least 2,613 total cases for all of Madison County, with over 6,548 per every 100,000 people. 119 total cases were connected to BYU-Idaho, where the Scroll conducted its own report, published on Oct. 7.

“Rexburg has had the greatest number of new cases in relation to its population,” said reporter Julia Brunette. “As of Oct. 7, the number of new cases for the Rexburg area was 766.”

The event of the pandemic hit home for many, especially for students attending BYU-I who are hoping to pursue a career in the medical field. Paige Malan, a sophomore studying nursing, is one of them.

“Despite all the uncertainty and chaos going on, it’s more important now than ever to focus on helping each other as a global society,” Malan said. “Then we’ll be able to learn a lot from the medical community.”

Malan, who recently took her certification exam to become a registered nurse, offered some insight into how the high spike in the number of COVID-19 cases isn’t a big concern to her when compared to the other statistics.

Just because young people aren’t at much of a risk doesn’t mean that there aren’t people in the community who are at risk,” Malan said.

Malan is not the only nursing major at BYU-I making these observations. While in pursuit of degrees and careers in the nursing field, there are others who aren’t even certified nurse practitioners yet who are already feeling the weight of the ramifications the pandemic brings to the medical world.

“I feel like the demand is even more now,” said Rachael Marquez, a sophomore studying nursing. “We need people to help and to get into the medical field.”

The daughter of a nurse herself, Marquez said she wears a heartbeat necklace to remind her of her family’s commitment to serving others in need. She has a strong faith that one of the things we shouldn’t forget to do in tough situations like these is “to just trust in God.”

“Just realize that this isn’t gonna last forever,” Marquez said. “And if we keep moving forward every day, and just keep encouraging people to find a vaccine or a cure, we will get to that point where life will be normal again.”

Marquez said she is looking to take the certification exam in January and aims to one day work in a maternity ward. For now, she hopes to empower others around her and inspire them to band together in a world muddled in commotion.