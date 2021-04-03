Highlights from Elder Uchtdorf’s April 2021 general conference talk

In the Saturday morning session on April 3, at the 191st Annual General Conference, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave an inspiring message on becoming like Jesus Christ and looking for God in our daily lives. The theme of his talk was “God is among us.”

He spoke about his experience during World War II, fleeing his home and wondering if there was any hope for his family. He then spoke about the hope that was found through the service to him from American missionaries.

“They willingly gave of their young lives without thought of earthly gain, wanting only to help others find the joy and peace they had experienced,” shared Elder Uchtdorf in his talk. “To me, these young men and women were perfect. I am sure they had flaws, but not to me. I will always think of them as being bigger than life—angels of light and glory, ministers of compassion, goodness, and truth.”

Elder Uchtdorf continued, speaking about having hope despite living in hard times. He invited the members to seek God in their daily lives

More quotes from his talk:

“It is so humbling to know that this magnificent and supernal future is possible—not because of who we are, but because of who God is.”

“The Savior always teaches timeless truths. They apply to people of every age and any circumstance. His message was and is a message of hope—a testimony that God our Heavenly Father has not abandoned His children. That God is among us!”

“My beloved friends, your Heavenly Father loves you with a perfect love. He has proven His love in endless ways, but above all by giving His Only Begotten Son as a sacrifice and as a gift to His children to make the return to our heavenly parents a reality.”

“To you, my dear brothers and sisters, and to all who are searching for answers, truth, and happiness, I do offer the same counsel: Keep searching with faith and patience.”