Hike on over to the ORC sale

From now until October 5, BYU-Idaho’s Outdoor Resource Center is having a back-to-school sale. Some retail products will be up to 40% off.

According to the ORC’s Instagram, Chacos will be discounted 30%, and climbing shoes will be 25% off. Other name brands offered include MSR, Mammut, CamelBak and more.

According to Scott Hurst, recreation facilities and resources director, the goal of the ORC is to offer students an affordable place to rent or buy equipment for outdoor excursions such as hiking, kayaking and camping. Although temperatures are dropping, outdoor recreation remains a valid option for student activity.

“The ORC has been part of the university since the 1970s,” Hurst said, “It started as an equipment supply place for the recreation department.”

While the ORC is open year-round, this sale will be ending soon. The ORC also provides students with information on outdoor spots in Idaho. The recommendations can be found on their website or by visiting their building on the north end of campus.

“Biking is good. Camping and boating can be really pretty because the leaves are changing,” Hurst said. “Idaho is a pretty place in fall.”

ORC hours vary throughout the week and can be found on their website at http://www.byui.edu/activities/recreational-facilities/orc.