As winter fades and the landscapes around Rexburg awaken, “R” Mountain, known officially as North Menan Butte, emerges as a popular hiking destination. This local landmark can be seen from campus, and serves as a constant invitation for students and faculty alike to explore the natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

North Menan Butte entrance

North Menan Butte entrance. Photo credit: Chester Chan

The mountain, often associated with Rexburg despite playful local debates suggesting the “R” may stand for Rigby, is a significant landmark within the community.

Follow the rules when hiking !!!

Follow the rules when hiking. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Located just west of Rexburg, the mountain is accessible for visitors looking to explore its trails. To reach the trailhead, drivers should head west on Main Street for about seven miles, turn left onto 3600 E. (Twin Butte Road), where signs mark the Sportsman Access: Menan Buttes. Taking the first right and following the road for two miles will lead to the trailhead on the left.

Driving directions from BYU-I to the North Menan Butte Trail

Driving directions from BYU-I to the North Menan Butte Trail. Photo credit: Google Maps

Trail Details

The hike to “R” Mountain is 4.2 miles round trip, with an elevation gain of 1,089 feet. Starting on the west face of the butte, the trail ascends to the rim of the crater, offering expansive views of the surrounding plains. Hikers can enjoy the varied landscape, including unique geological features like caves and the Wind Bowl, a captivating rock formation along the path.

Hiking with your buddies makes a safer and more exciting hike

Hiking with your buddies makes a safer and more exciting hike. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Geological and Natural Significance

“R” Mountain’s creation is a story of ancient volcanic activity, forming a tuff cone composed of volcanic ash and rock fragments.

Read the signs and learn more about "R" mountain

Read the signs and learn more about "R" mountain. Photo credit: Chester Chan

The area is home to diverse wildlife and vegetation, with potential sightings of mule deer, elk and various bird species. The presence of the western rattlesnake, particularly in warmer months, advises hikers to proceed cautiously.

Be sure to be respectful to the local bearded community

Be sure to be respectful to the local bearded community. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Preparation and Safety

Hikers planning to explore “R” Mountain should come prepared. Adequate water, sunscreen and appropriate footwear are essential for navigating the rocky terrain safely. Staying on designated trails is encouraged to preserve the natural environment and prevent erosion.

Snowy in the Winter/Fall and Muddy in the Summer/Spring

Snowy in the winter/fall and muddy in the summer/spring. Photo credit: Chester Chan

As spring approaches, “R” Mountain stands ready to welcome hikers looking for adventure, education and stunning views. Its trails offer something for everyone, from casual walkers to serious hikers, making it a cherished part of the Rexburg outdoor experience.

If you see the telephone poles you are almost there

If you see the telephone poles, you rare almost there. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Dont give up you are almost there

Don't give up, you are almost there. Photo credit: Chester Chan

