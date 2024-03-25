As winter fades and the landscapes around Rexburg awaken, “R” Mountain, known officially as North Menan Butte, emerges as a popular hiking destination. This local landmark can be seen from campus, and serves as a constant invitation for students and faculty alike to explore the natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

The mountain, often associated with Rexburg despite playful local debates suggesting the “R” may stand for Rigby, is a significant landmark within the community.

Located just west of Rexburg, the mountain is accessible for visitors looking to explore its trails. To reach the trailhead, drivers should head west on Main Street for about seven miles, turn left onto 3600 E. (Twin Butte Road), where signs mark the Sportsman Access: Menan Buttes. Taking the first right and following the road for two miles will lead to the trailhead on the left.

Trail Details

The hike to “R” Mountain is 4.2 miles round trip, with an elevation gain of 1,089 feet. Starting on the west face of the butte, the trail ascends to the rim of the crater, offering expansive views of the surrounding plains. Hikers can enjoy the varied landscape, including unique geological features like caves and the Wind Bowl, a captivating rock formation along the path.

Geological and Natural Significance

“R” Mountain’s creation is a story of ancient volcanic activity, forming a tuff cone composed of volcanic ash and rock fragments.

The area is home to diverse wildlife and vegetation, with potential sightings of mule deer, elk and various bird species. The presence of the western rattlesnake, particularly in warmer months, advises hikers to proceed cautiously.

Preparation and Safety

Hikers planning to explore “R” Mountain should come prepared. Adequate water, sunscreen and appropriate footwear are essential for navigating the rocky terrain safely. Staying on designated trails is encouraged to preserve the natural environment and prevent erosion.

As spring approaches, “R” Mountain stands ready to welcome hikers looking for adventure, education and stunning views. Its trails offer something for everyone, from casual walkers to serious hikers, making it a cherished part of the Rexburg outdoor experience.