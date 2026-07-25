His Presence in Every Petal exhibit blooms at BYUI Center

On July 11 the BYU-Idaho Bloom Room presented a floral art exhibit entitled "His Presence in Every Petal." Those who attended enjoyed many floral arrangements representing art pieces throughout the BYU-Idaho Center. Attendees walked through an immersive experience meant to encourage contemplative thought while observing the arrangements.
On July 11 the BYU-Idaho Bloom Room presented a floral art exhibit entitled "His Presence in Every Petal." Those who attended enjoyed many floral arrangements representing art pieces throughout the BYU-Idaho Center. Attendees walked through an immersive experience meant to encourage contemplative thought while observing the arrangements.
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