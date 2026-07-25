His Presence in Every Petal exhibit blooms at BYUI Center

On July 11 the BYU-Idaho Bloom Room presented a floral art exhibit entitled "His Presence in Every Petal." Those who attended enjoyed many floral arrangements representing art pieces throughout the BYU-Idaho Center. Attendees walked through an immersive experience meant to encourage contemplative thought while observing the arrangements.

Floral arrangement to depict the rising of Lazarus by Ashlyn Bryce and Sariah Garcia. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger

A lily from the interpretation of the Last Supper by Izzy Foster. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger

Three women stand in front of an arrangment depecting The Consolator. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger

Floating flower arrangement of Christ at Emmaus by Kate Robison. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger

An arrangement that depicts Moroni and the Title of Liberty by Breanne Call and Katelyn Bitter. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger