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His Presence in Every Petal exhibit blooms at BYUI Center

by Adaley Heninger | Jul 25, 2026 | Campus News | 0 comments

Several white flowers frame a picture of Christ on the cross in the background.
A floral arrangement depicts the Crucifixion of Christ by Joseph Taylor and Sadie Bergen.

On July 11 the BYU-Idaho Bloom Room presented a floral art exhibit entitled "His Presence in Every Petal." Those who attended enjoyed many floral arrangements representing art pieces throughout the BYU-Idaho Center. Attendees walked through an immersive experience meant to encourage contemplative thought while observing the arrangements.

An upclose shot of a purple peony surrounded by red roses in the background.
Floral arrangement to depict the rising of Lazarus by Ashlyn Bryce and Sariah Garcia. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger
A close up of a white lily with other lilies in the background.
A lily from the interpretation of the Last Supper by Izzy Foster. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger
Three women look at a painting with a floral arrangement in front of it.
Three women stand in front of an arrangment depecting The Consolator. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger
A white rose sits in a tube hanging from other flowers lit up by a light from below.
Floating flower arrangement of Christ at Emmaus by Kate Robison. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger
Several different color flowers hold a recreated version of Moroni's flag.
An arrangement that depicts Moroni and the Title of Liberty by Breanne Call and Katelyn Bitter. Image Credit: Adaley Heninger
A woman looks up at a faux willow tree made from white flowers and green vines.
A woman looks at the final piece, "The Tree of Life." Image Credit: Adaley Heninger

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