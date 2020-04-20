His students’ number one fan

A faculty member of the Marketing Department is Redge Allen’s official title, but in his own words he prefers, “The number one fan of my students.”

He started his career as an entrepreneur and began working as an independent contractor around the age of 12, selling newspaper subscriptions door to door. When he was 14, he worked several odd jobs, such as a busboy and an employee in a bowling center, which he loved.

By the time he was a senior in high school, he worked for an advertising agency. In the first week, he had the best sales across the country in his advertising agency. For the rest of his senior year, he flew all over the country and trained other staff.

After graduating high school, Allen signed up for a real estate class at his community college.

“I had no business being in community college at the time, but I read Rich Dad, Poor Dad, and I was convinced I was going to become rich from doing real estate,” Allen said.

After completing the class, he took his test to become a realtor in Arizona and passed on his second attempt. By his mid-twenties, he had made over a million dollars in a year selling real estate.

Around 2007-2008, Brother Redge, as he prefers to go by, and his wife had been involved in an advertising business when suddenly, the economy tanked and the recession hit. Their business had failed, and they had lost it all.

After losing his business and money, he made “an inspired move” to Rexburg and found himself as a communication student at BYU-Idaho.

Soon, Allen found a love for the school and instructors; he thought to himself “I want to come back here and give my best to students, the way instructors did for me.”

After graduating from BYU-I, he went on to receive a Master’s degree with the sole purpose to teach at BYU-I, but before he applied to teach, he started and sold a few successful companies.

After selling those companies, he applied to work at BYU-I and has taught here for six years.

“You can’t think your way into success,” said Allen. “You can’t plan your way into success; you can only make yourself successful through action and movement”

For more teachings or advice from Allen, students can listen to his podcast called “Brother Redge.”