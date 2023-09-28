The BYU-Idaho chapter of the National History Honor Society, Phi Alpha Theta, hosted its opening social for this semester on Thursday.

“I really like other history majors,” said Madison McDowell, a history major in her junior year and a Phi Alpha Theta officer. “We all like having intellectual conversations, so it’s fun to just talk about whatever random topic comes up in a meeting.”

This semester, the chapter plans to focus on relaxing and enjoyable social activities with “vaguely historical” movie nights including Indiana Jones and The Count of Monte Cristo and “vaguely historical” board games. They even plan to construct their own historical version of the board game Guess Who.

“Our whole purpose is to help you succeed as history majors and help you figure out what you want to do with your career,” said McDowell to students attending the opening social.

Requirements to qualify as an official member of the National History Honor Society include 12 completed history credits and a cumulative GPA of 3.1 or higher. However, students do not need to be official Phi Alpha Theta members to participate.

“We’re going to have so much fun this semester,” said Catherine Erekson, a sophomore studying history and a Phi Alpha Theta officer. “We’re going to talk about history, but not lectures like your professors do, we’re going to talk about history in a fun way.”

Phi Alpha Theta meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. in Ricks 273.

Follow the Phi Alpha Theta at BYU-I Instagram account for updates on the society and a plethora of history memes.