Twenty years ago, Mary Martin was a student when Ricks College became BYU-Idaho.

Martin documented the history of the Ricks Gardens up to her day. Her efforts are in a binder that sits in the office of the Benson greenhouse, after hallways end and a greenhouse begins.

The binder, available in PDF form, contains pictures, maps, quotes, facts and articles written by past students.

It also contains the record of the triumphs and trials in the history of the Ricks Gardens and the students and professors who have maintained and expanded it. It is a footprint of a time before the Ricks Building, the BYU-Idaho Center or the Science and Technology Center.

“It doesn’t matter if it is in fresh newness of spring, the pulsating colors of summer, the final display of a lively insignia of fall or the quiet purity of winter; the Gardens reflect a wholesomeness and integrity, inviting all who enter to sense a closeness with Heaven,” Martin said.