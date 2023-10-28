On Friday, Hemming Village hosted its 15th annual Hocus Pocus event. Families dressed in Star Wars and Disney outfits gathered to celebrate.

The Hemming Village was lit up for Hocus Pocus on Friday. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Cami Wills, director of administration for Hemming Properties, highlighted the Hemming family’s enthusiasm for holidays and dedication to community service through this complimentary event.

“This year’s theme is Disney which includes Star Wars and Disney princesses,” Willis said. “We’ve been blessed with a good day, especially since yesterday brought the season’s first snow.”

Families gather to watch the Disney Princesses perform. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Wills shared Hemming Village’s mission for Hocus Pocus: to give back to the community.

Each year brings a fresh theme, ensuring that the celebration remains engaging for all attendees. The characters that attendees interact with aren’t hired actors — they’re members of the Hemming family and their dedicated staff.

Kylo Ren embracing his light side for the Halloween season. Photo credit: Chester Chan

“This is all our family and our staff that work at Hemming Village,” said Wills. “Most everybody you see out here is a volunteer. Our family gets involved in a big way.”

But the festivities at Hemming Village don’t stop at Halloween. According to Wills, they host several major events throughout the year.

Darth Vader giving Olaf a stern warning. Photo credit: Chester Chan

“After the Hocus Pocus event, the community can look forward to the Christmas at Hemming Village event on December 2 from 1-5 p.m.,” Willis said.

The Christmas event will also feature appearances from Santa and other festive attractions.

“The Chamber (of Commerce) this year is organizing a massive Santa shopping spree that will span the entire Hemming Village, including all retail stores,” Wills said.

Hocus Pocus attendees warming up in the cold October weather. Photo credit: Chester Chan

However, attendees should note that while most events at Hemming Village are free, charges may apply for food vendors.

As preparations for the upcoming holiday ramp up, Wills left attendees with a heartfelt message.

Little Jawa in Hemming Village. Photo credit: Chester Chan

“The biggest thing is that this is something we, as a family, love doing for the community. We get a tremendous response, and we genuinely cherish every moment of it,” Willis said.

