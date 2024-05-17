A ladies’s choice formal dance will be held on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. in the John W. Hart gymnasium at BYU-Idaho.

“We know recently with date night it’s been really encouraged for guys to ask girls out,” said Rachel Scott, a Student Activities volunteer on the dance committee. “We kind of wanted to switch it up and have an opportunity for the girls to ask the guys.”

The ladies’ choice dance — where girls are encouraged to ask a boy to go with them — is the final event in BYU-I’s week-long SpringFest event, and girls are encouraged to ask a boy to go with them.

“I don’t know if that’ll encourage more people to ask or discourage,” said Alana Lupfer, a freshman studying dance. “I know sometimes you get an issue with guys asking girls, but I don’t know if (girl-ask-guy) will be much better.”

The dance is Hollywood-themed and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite actor or actress in formal wear. The students with the best costumes will receive prizes.

“Maybe I’ll dress up,” Lupfer said. “I’ve got this glitter suit that might be good.”

In addition to the costume contest, the dance will also feature a live DJ and refreshments.

“Bring your friends, bring everyone!” said Scott. “We’re really excited for everything that’s going on and we are more than ready to bring the party, so bring the crowd.”

Admission is $5 for a single ticket or $8 for a couple ticket.

Students can purchase tickets online or at the door.