“Holy Rebellion” co-hosts assemble “Assigned to Labor” conference

Hosts of the "Holy Rebellion" podcast assembled an influencer conference including seven speakers on Saturday at the Romance Theater.

"Holy Rebellion" co-hosts, Christian Williams and Travis Lish, said they were inspired to create their project, "Assigned to Labor," to show members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints how they can use their gifts and talents in the social media space to accomplish more missionary work across the world.

"GWOWLS's" Gwyneth White speaks on individual perspectives. Image credit: Mattie Johnson

"As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we have a tall order on the internet, and it's because for centuries we've let the narrative be crafted about us for us, instead of taking the initiative and crafting the true narrative about us," Lish said. "And so, what we find is that there's about nine out of 10 videos that you see on the internet are negative about us ... The purpose of this event today is to invite individuals into the work so that we can flip the script, so we can represent the Church well and accurately online."

"Project Assigned to Labor" is a crowdsourced social media channel that represents different countries and different languages around the world. Lish said that if you speak Tagalog for the Philippines or Swahili for East Africa or any other language, individuals can preach the gospel in that language, and they don't need a social media account to do so.

Audience members were encouraged to use a 20-minute intermission to create short videos bearing their testimonies of the gospel. After creating their videos, they had the opportunity to take part in the initiative as supporters, influencers or "team leads" in different areas of the world.

Attendees who spoke a language other than English were encouraged to use the other language in hopes of reaching people in areas where members of the Church are uncommon.

Conference attendees at "Assigned to Labor." Image credit: Mattie Johnson

"If you don't sign up, you can just upload a video, and then you can sign up to contribute to an existing team," Lish said. "Or you can say, 'Hey, I served in Alabama,' or 'I served in Algeria, and I think that there ought to be a channel for that place.' Then you can apply to be a team leader and lead that account. So, for whatever capacity you want to be involved, we need you."

The "Holy Rebellion" hosts were joined by creators from other channels, including "LDScooby," "Unashamed Truth," "GWOWLS," "Mtumishi Koleman," "Gospel Guardian," and Jasmin Rappleye. Each creator touched on the power of using technology and social media to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Koleman Thompson, creator of the "Mtumishi Koleman" account, is an example Williams and Lish used as a way to spread the gospel through another language. Since starting his page, Thompson has reached accounts across countries that primarily speak Swahili.

"I've been talking to [Williams and Lish] about this for a while because they were especially interested in having creators who speak other languages contribute," Thompson said. "So they've been telling me about it, and they just told me they want me to show what I've been doing."

"Unashamed Truth's Dalton Williams talks about the importance of talents. Image credit: Mattie Johnson

Gwyneth White, the creator behind the GWOWLS account, says she enjoys using comedy to spread the gospel and bring people together.

"I think it's been great to see the impact in other people's lives who maybe have never met a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," White said. "They comment on my videos and say, 'Oh wow, she seems normal,' or 'Oh, this is funny, now I like the Mormons,' and that's been pretty inspiring. I make comedy videos, and I want to bring joy to people's lives."

Jasmin Rappleye, with an account of the same name, said she hopes people who attended will see the value they can add to the social media landscape.

"I hope that people realize that it doesn't matter what talent or lack thereof they think they have; they have something to contribute," Rappleye said. "There's some perspective or some experience that you have that I think can touch someone's life, and if it can help someone, you might as well share it."

Williams said the idea for this initiative came from Moses.

"It's really that prophecy from Moses seven, where God will cause truth and righteousness to sweep the earth," Williams said. "We were thinking about how we could do that. We saw the impact online content has across the globe, and we wanted to facilitate a way for people, for members, to get online and do that. So we created " Assigned to Labor" so we could get everybody involved in missionary work online. And this is a way for us to bring people together, gather, and show them how to do it."

He added that it is important to make content that isn't just aimed at Utah and Idaho audiences because the gospel is needed everywhere.

"One thing we really need to do is get outside of Utah and Idaho, as far as our content goes, because we end up speaking a lot to ourselves," Williams said. "So by speaking with RMs who have been to other countries, we can help them reach people in other countries and go outside of the Jello Belt."

Williams and Lish said they plan on returning to Rexburg as soon as possible and hope to host their next event on BYU-Idaho's campus.