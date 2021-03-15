Hope in the Addiction of Porn

Husbands, wives, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, family, friends. All can be victims. All can overcome.

We hear that porn is evil and many people unconsciously assume that because of this, those addicted or entertained by the drug are evil too.

We shame those that use it for satisfaction and look down upon those that can’t break the bonds of lust and infatuation.

While many believe there is no way back, we believe in change. Even though some may think there is a point of no return, there is hope in the fight against pornography.

“It’s not your job to fix them or change them; you can’t,” said Tim Rarick, a BYU-Idaho Home and Family professor. “But you can love and influence them. they need to be loved. People can change, and they can still be lovable even if they are viewing it.”

Humans are designed to grow and change. Because of this, a person can identify the need to adjust their way of living or their form of relating to what fills their lives.

According to Rarick, there are three sources of connection a human needs: internal connection — within oneself — social and close-relationship connection and a connection with something higher up such as God.

“Every human being needs human connection,” said Rarick. “Disconnect in one or more of these three categories leads us to connect or bond with something else.”

When there is a disconnect, there is a difference in behavior as humans seek to mend the tear from humanity. They seek a new form of connection; this is where a weakness leads to pornography.

Pornography is often referenced and compared to as a drug because it is highly addictive and for the effects it has on the brain. Humans make connections when having interactions — sexually or non-sexually — and pornography simulates the sexual interactions causing many of the same responses that would happen in human interaction. However, when a person has these connections with images, it creates a false reality, and people bond with something inhuman and impossible of fulfilling the personal, social or spiritual connections.

Rarick said the disconnect can often lead to porn exposure or vice versa with porn causing the disconnection in one or more of the three areas: self, others and God. Either way, a person bonds with something inhuman and fills the gap of disconnect; many times not recognizing the initial need for real connection.

According to Fight the New Drug, an organization working to inform and help people recover from pornography, “No machine can ever satisfy your basic need to bond with another human being.”

Humans create habits; patterns and bonds. This can latch a person to any addiction especially one associated with pornography. These can be simple such as filling downtime by getting on an electronic device or spending the last 30 minutes on a phone before going to sleep just as an alcoholic might stop by the same bar after work each day or goes for a drink whenever something discouraging happens in their life.

“The brain is plastic in the sense that it forms and reforms according to what is viewed and experienced, Rarick said. “Everyone has the potential to change. And to change is to reverse thoughts, habits, patterns, attitudes, and bonds.”

Hope in the Journey

While messages of warning and danger loom over students’ heads concerning pornography, there is another message of hope that accompanies the flashing signs of doom.

“BYU-I students need more messages of hope and healing and recovery, accurate messages of how to come out of this,” Rarick shared. “There is too much bad information about it.”

While he stressed the importance of seeking recovery and avoiding risk factors that increase the likelihood of falling back into the habit, he also emphasized how there is hope in recovery.

Cole Ratcliffe, a home and family professor at the University said, “I find hope in progress. I’ve seen people crawl out of it. I’ve seen them become better because of their struggle with porn.”

The effects of pornography go both ways in relationships as they create conflict that leads to trauma and feelings of deception and betrayal.

A Society of Shame

In a religion that centers on new beginnings and forgiveness, there is often little tolerance for those entrapped in the snare of pornography.

While people think they understand or have the ability to see everything clearly from a third-person point of view, they often don’t realize the pain, struggle, guilt, and insecurity one feels as they continually go further down the road to pornography. Those on the outside tend to turn to shame to get their point across and to show the hurt that they feel watching.

“It is so easy to view someone through the lens of their poor choices. They will always seem like the bad guy,” said Ratcliffe.

Many times, people are unsure of how to handle or help someone struggling. It is similar to when someone says they have depression, anxiety, or an addiction to drugs. The reality is that those involved are looking for any sort of connection and often feel ostracized when they are not accepted or when they’re considered evil people. This pushes them farther into the addiction of pornography since it is “accepting” and creates a connection with its users.

“When people cut them off, it drives them deeper into the black abyss of self-loathe and habits,” Rarick said.

For those on the outside, it can be easy to assume that someone merely needs to put more effort in or find more willpower. However, it is more than sheer grit that will help someone come out.

“I think I became more secluded as a person,” said an anonymous BYU-I student struggling with pornography. “I kind of understood that what I was doing wasn’t right for most of it and I felt bad about that. So I felt like I was a bad person in general … I didn’t want to be with anyone else or relate to anyone else. I liked being private, being alone. That just kind of made it easier becoming more addicted to pornography and not having to deal with the negative sides of other relationships that I had.”

While the overall hope is that those chained and affected by this addiction, can see the need to change and dig deep to will themselves to stop. However, it often needs much more support and empathy for a person to find a way out.

Compassion and self-discipline are what needed: compassion from those on the outside, and self-discipline from those within.





Recovering

A change of heart is critical. This is what leads us to have a strong desire to change. The change of heart drives a person to dig deeper and overcome something addictive.

Mosiah 3:19, “For the natural man is an enemy to God and has been from the fall of Adam, and will be, forever and ever, unless he yields to the enticing of the Holy Spirit, and putteth off the natural man and becometh a saint through the atonement of Christ the Lord, and becometh as a child, submissive, meek, humble, and patient, full of love, willing to submit to all things which the Lord seeth fit to inflict upon him, even as a child doth submit to his father.”

Just as the body must change and choose to overcome the temptation to connect with something inhuman, the spirit will begin to heal and the human connections will have the ability to mend.

Those struggling with addiction need to create plans through channels that reduce the desire and impulse to view pornography. Eliminate the factors that cause temptation or put the person in a vulnerable situation.

While many are not looking to change, there are options for those that are. Fight the New Drug has developed a new program called Fortify. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also provides support and a recovery program for those struggling with any kind of addiction.

“Trust in Christ and believe that He will remember (the sin) no more. Allow Christ to forgive you and believe Him; let Christ captain (their) life after that,” said Rarick.

In a religion that believes in repentance and an Atonement that makes up for sins and an all-loving and all-powerful God, there is hope for those struggling with pornography or struggling to understand a close one fighting the chains of addiction.

We see shame. We feel hurt, but we can change. Anyone can be pulled into the jaws of pornography, but all can overcome the effects of the trap because of the power to change.