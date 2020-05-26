Hopeful for the little things

Edmund Teh, a junior studying healthcare administration, searched for flights home on Google. He had plans to return home for the summer, as he does annually, but this year differed when travel restrictions took hold.

He questioned if he would be able to go back to Selangor, Malaysia, and what the travel restrictions would mean for work. Teh works in the International Services Office and knew many international students would have concerns about their travel plans as well.

The U.S. closed borders and BYU-Idaho announced a remote and online semester, so Teh packed up and moved to Utah, where he later signed a lease with an old mission friend.

“I go with the flow of things,” he said. “There was really no point for me to stay in Rexburg.”

He said two major factors influenced his decision to stay: he didn’t want to pay rent living in a small town and his girlfriend currently interns in Utah.

Teh said he is a social person that needs to interact with people. He hikes and goes out on the weekends with friends to avoid going crazy from staying inside all day.

“You can’t just go out, sit down in a restaurant, and have a meal,” he said. “Something that seems so simple. You miss that kind of stuff.”

Still close to family and friends, Teh had few worries as he could continue to work remotely.

“I have my brothers here, I have a good job … but our family plans didn’t happen,” he said.

Teh’s second-oldest brother planned to marry in early May, and their parents planned to travel to the U.S. to join the celebration. Travel bans interrupted these plans, putting the reception on hold.

“I’m really unsure about a lot of things, but I guess I’m hopeful for things to get back to normal soon,” Teh said.