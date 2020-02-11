Horticulture students prepare for prestigious national competition

Horticulture students at BYU-Idaho have begun preparations for the upcoming National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC) by practicing their different events and building up their interview skills for the career fair. The competition gives participants the chance to meet, network and interview with national landscape professionals. During the competition, a career fair will be held to provide another chance for networking.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) holds this nationwide event every year. This year, NCLC will take place at Michigan State University from March 18-21. All information pertaining to specific locations and times can be found on NALP’s website.

NCLC includes 28 events in which students can compete. From backhoe loader operation to woody plant identification, students compete in a variety of events and show off their specialized skills.

“It’s not just the competition: there are workshops that are there, there’s the biggest career fair in the nation for landscape and horticulture students,” said Skyler Westergard, a professor in the Applied Plant Science Department at BYU-I and one of the coaches for the NCLC team.

Students attending the event are already practicing, not only for the competition but also for the career fair.

“We have a class that’s geared toward this event in which we practice once a week,” said Reese Nelson, a faculty member of the Applied Plant Science Department and coach for the BYU-I team. “In addition to practicing for the events, they have assignments to review their resumes, to do mock interviews and to prepare for the career fair.”

Applications for scholarships from NALP opened up in October 2019. So far, four students have received scholarships worth $1,000 each.

Westergard participated in NCLC when he was a student at BYU-I.

“I competed in an event called sales presentation where you’ve got to sell a landscape project to a client,” Westergard said. “I got to compete in that event all three years and my final year, my senior year, I ended up taking first place.”

Both coaches feel strongly about the importance of this event.

“Sometimes on our campus, the word ‘competition’ has a negative connotation to it because we don’t have athletic teams and things like that,” Nelson said. “Yet it’s been my experience personally and especially involved with this competition that there’s a lot of things to learn and a lot of benefits that can be gleaned from competition.”