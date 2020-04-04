Hosanna Shout: Its significance throughout history

On Saturday morning during his opening remarks, President Russell M. Nelson informed the body of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference, there will be a Hosanna Shout for everyone to participate in.

Hosanna Shouts have occurred throughout the Church’s history during significant Church events, specifically during temple dedications.

What is a Hosanna Shout?

The Hosanna Shout dates back to when Jesus Christ was on the earth. Crowds of people welcomed his arrival in Jerusalem in the concluding week of his mortal life.

In Matthew 21:9 in the New Testament, it explains that the crowds cried, “Hosanna to the Son of David: Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest.”



Since this time, the Hosanna Shout has been one way for members of the Church to praise God and Jesus Christ.

This sacred ceremony occurred for the first time in this dispensation during the Kirtland Temple dedication. The New Era edition of September 1973, an article expands on what the Hosanna Shout is; it quotes the Prophet Joseph Smith who said, “We sealed the proceedings of the day by shouting hosanna, hosanna, hosanna to God and the Lamb, three times sealing it each time with amen, amen, and amen.”

Throughout this dispensation a few adjustments have been made to this initial introduction to the Hosanna Shout.

Participation in the Hosanna Shout

In the October 2000 general conference, President Gordon B. Hinckley led and instructed Church members on how to participate in the Hosanna Shout. The conference center had just been completed and the leadership of the Church believed it would be appropriate to conduct a Hosanna Shout.

“I will now demonstrate the shout. Each one takes a clean white handkerchief, holding it by one corner, and waves it while saying in unison, ‘Hosanna, Hosanna, Hosanna to God and the Lamb’, repeated three times, followed by ‘Amen, Amen, and Amen’.”

Hosanna Shout occurrences

Traditionally in these days, the Hosanna Shout occurs during temple dedications and solemn assemblies. They have been conducted a few other times, as recorded in The New Era article referenced earlier. Those events were the following:



“At the close of the famous Sidney Rigdon Salt Sermon at Missouri in 1838.

By the twelve before leaving for their missions to England, 1838.

Upon arrival on English soil, Brigham Young and the rest of the Twelve with him, April 6, 1840.

At a secret council of fifty meeting in Nauvoo, March 11, 1844, and April 11, 1844.

At the laying of the capstone of the Nauvoo Temple, May 24, 1845.

Upon entering the Salt Lake Valley for the first time.

At several general conferences—April 11, 1852; October 6, 1862; April 9, 1882.

At a 24th of July celebration in Brigham City—July 24, 1875.

Occasionally, at a ward or stake conference.”

As Church members prepare for the Hosanna Shout tomorrow morning, knowing and understanding that this ceremony is a way to show their love and honor for God and Jesus Christ can make the experience more meaningful.